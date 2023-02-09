Open in App
Kansas City, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

Report highlights concerns about Kansas City, Fire Department workplace culture

By Cameron Taylor,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQB3o_0kiISgnP00

A new report is looking at the workplace culture at the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department. Some of the concerns highlighted in the 164-page report are tied to issues the KSHB 41 I-Team previously uncovered.

The KCFD Culture Assessment Report included focus groups, interviews and site visits to get an idea of how current and former KCFD employees view safety, accountability, and diversity, equity, and inclusion within the department. More than 230 KCFD employees participated, which accounts for 18.6% of the department.

Consulting firm, Debra J Jarvis Associates Consulting & Training LLC, was tasked with completing the report.

The report revealed several key findings from KCFD employees including the “two IAFF Unions prevent KCFD management from holding personnel accountable for compliance with policies and practices.”

Other findings show several employees believe that “everyone experiences racial and sexual harassment in KCFD.” The report noted “several indicated they would not want their family members to work at KCFD due to the negative rhetoric about women.”

The report also says concerns were raised about differences in treatment for fire scenes depending on the neighborhood. The report stated some KCFD employees said that “they tear houses up more and use it like a training exercise” in low-income neighborhoods. In more affluent areas, “they put plastic over couches and may not chop a hole in the roof.”

One other finding said some KCFD employees believe there is a lack of enforcement of safe driving protocols.

The report details several fire stations or facilities displaying pieces of wrecks or having accident plaques on the wall with the names of the drivers on them, according to interviews and focus groups. Another instance referenced pieces of wrecked fire vehicles were hung from the ceiling with holiday lights surrounding it.

During discussion groups, interviews, and site visits, some KCFD employees raised concerns about a lack of discipline for violating safe driving rules, specifically exceeding safe driving speeds.

In our coverage of the deadly Westport crash from December of 2021, the I-Team revealed an email expressing concerns about the pumper truck driver months before the wreck. A paramedic said she feared for her life because the driver was going so fast driving an ambulance that it went airborne.

It’s unclear if the driver was ever disciplined.

The report listed several recommendations and potential actions the city could take including encouraging and rewarding safety, accountability, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The city said they plan to pursue all of them.

