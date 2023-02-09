Here's how to vet doctors following cosmetic studio allegations

According to a probable cause affidavit, the State Department of Health received a tip from a former employee that Lopez-Oramas was conducting a variety of cosmetic injections without a medical license.
Several customers of Aqua Laser Studio have contacted WPTV wondering how to properly evaluate cosmetic studios and doctors in the future.
WPTV spoke Thursday with Michael Schiff, a consumer protection attorney from Delray Beach, who said consumers should always do their research.
You can then search the doctor's name and their business name.
"It behooves everyone to check out the individual you're going to be dealing with, specifically the professional, and make sure it's the right fit, word of mouth as well," Schiff said. "I even go a step further where I check the clerk of courts website and see if there are any lawsuits filed against the particular professional that I'm seeing."
