Open in App
Lee County, FL
See more from this location?
FOX 4 WFTX

How a man facing felony charges left the court room before his conviction

By Briana Brownlee,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034jko_0kiISLSG00

Wednesday, before being convicted, 30-year-old Therbert Tyrone Sweet walked out of the Lee County Courthouse during a recess.

When speaking with an attorney not affiliated with Sweet's case, he said because Sweet was not convicted at the time and not in custody he was free to walk around.

“I mean this is going to happen one out of every thousand cases," said attorney Michael Reheb .

It may be rare, but Attorney Reheb said he's heard of situations like this one before.

“Technically, if he violated a court order and the judge told him to come back and he didn't, he might be held into contempt," says Attorney Reheb. "However everyone is presumed innocent under law and that innocence remains with you throughout the trial.”

At the time Sweet decided to leave he was not convicted or under arrest. The spokesperson for the Lee County Court wasn't available for an interview but she did send a statement stating that "after the state rested, the court took break so he [Sweet] could talk to his attorney at which that point he did not return to the courtroom."


Mr. Therbert Sweet has been out on a $120,000 dollar bond since March 31, 2022, and has been able to come and go from the courthouse during the course of his trial. After the state rested, the court took break so he could talk to his attorney at which that point he did not return to the courtroom. The judge then issued a bench warrant, hold no bond and they proceeded with the trial. Ultimately, the jury did find him guilty. His sentencing is set for March 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
Sara Miles, Lee County Court

"They can't tell them ‘to hold him while we are waiting on the jury verdict', that would be improper, " Attorney Reheb said. "But obviously the expectations is him waiting on the jury's verdict.”

The state attorney's office couldn't comment because of other pending trials linked to Sweet's case, but they did echo that Sweet wasn't in custody because he was bonded out and was allowed to "roam".

However, Reheb added with Sweet leaving is definitely a violation of his $120,000 dollar bond.

"Kidnapping—That's a very serious charge so I'm 99% sure, even if we was there, the judge would thank the jury, revoke his bond and take him into custody pending sentencing, " Reheb explained. "It would be extremely rare that the court would let the person stay out on bond pending the sentencing given that charge."

On February 12, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about two people being held hostage in Bonita Springs. The investigation following determined the two victims were planning to meet up with people in the San Carlos park area when they were attacked and abducted while standing in a backyard.

One victim was bound and blindfolded and put in the backseat of a truck while they were robbed. The other victim suffered injuries and was placed into another truck. Both victims were left lying on the floor of a garage for hours with their hands zip-tied behind their backs.

The judge issued a warrant for Sweet's arrest and his sentencing is scheduled for March 27, 2023.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lee County, FL
A convicted felon is on the loose after escaping the courtroom after his trial
Fort Myers, FL8 days ago
South Fort Myers High School student brings gun to campus
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Most Popular
Life in prison for man found guilty of stabbing FMB library director
Fort Myers Beach, FL1 hour ago
North Port Police: Child accidentally shot grandmother in the back
North Port, FL1 hour ago
A wanted man has been taken into custody after riding through a shopping plaza
Naples, FL23 hours ago
A 13-floor fall leads to a man's death
Sarasota, FL19 hours ago
A sixth-grader has been arrested after posting a threat on social media
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
City of Fort Myers remembers FMPD Chief's legacy on cutting down on crime
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Law enforcement agencies send their condolences after the passing of FMPD Chief
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Fort Myers Police Chief passes away
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Arcadia woman coughs up bullet three months following deadly home invasion
Arcadia, FL2 days ago
Driver causes thousands in damage following North Port hit-and-run
North Port, FL2 days ago
Deputies find 70-year-old woman bound up in home
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Port Charlotte woman arrested for a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist severely injured
Port Charlotte, FL3 days ago
Three wanted for Bonita Springs CVS theft
Bonita Springs, FL2 days ago
Man arrested after injuring bicyclist in Naples hit-and-run
Naples, FL6 days ago
Man killed when truck overturns on I-275 entrance ramp
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Officer recalls Chief Diggs' love for local kids through Police Athletic League
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Looters lurk around Fort Myers Beach hotels
Fort Myers Beach, FL2 days ago
Tattooed woman steals alcohol bottles from Fort Myers Publix
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
Charlotte County Deputies capture man on top ten most wanted list
Port Charlotte, FL7 days ago
One person sent to hospital after fight in downtown Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL6 days ago
10-year-old arrested on felony charges
North Port, FL10 days ago
Cape Coral City Council appoints interim City Manager
Cape Coral, FL7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy