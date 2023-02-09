Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

See King Cake Baby LIVE at Pelicans’ Mardi Gras Mania Night!

By Kylee Bond,

7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Pelicans are celebrating Carnival with Mardi Gras Mania Night and the one-of-a-kind mascot King Cake Baby will be there live, in action!

Mardi Gras Mania Night tips off Friday (Feb. 10) at 9 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center where the Pels will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Visitors will also receive a Pierre the Pelican city-edition bobblehead.

Ahead of Friday’s game, King Cake Baby stopped at WGNO Studios to meet our team, hand out an invitation to the game, and of course, do the Baby Dance with our Kenny Lopez!

The event will be King Cake Baby’s last game appearance of the season, so you’d better act fast!

