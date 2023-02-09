Open in App
New York City, NY
New York Post

NYC dominatrix Viktoria Nasyrova convicted in cheesecake poisoning case

By Steve Janoski,

7 days ago

This verdict may have been baked in from the start.

Russian-born dominatrix Viktoria Nasyrova — accused of poisoning her lookalike pal with a piece of tainted cheesecake — was found guilty Wednesday of attempted murder in the deranged identity-theft plot.

The Queens jury’s decision followed a week-and-a-half-long trial in which prosecutors said Nasyrova, 47, sloppily left her DNA all over the cheesecake box — and later blabbed about the crime in several jailhouse interviews.

“The jury saw through the deception and schemes of the defendant,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Thursday.

“She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity. Fortunately, her victim survived and the poison led right back to the culprit.”

Nasyrova’s defense attorney had tried to kneecap the prosecution by arguing the victim, eyelash stylist Olga Tsvyk, had originally told an NYPD detective that she’d randomly chosen a piece of the dessert — meaning his client would have been playing Russian roulette when she ate the other two.

But the jury didn’t buy it, and found the Russian-born alleged serial poisoner guilty of attempted murder, assault and other charges in the August 2016 crime.

Viktoria Nasyrova was convicted of trying to murder lookalike pal Olga Tsvyk.
Alexander M Klymko

Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder is set to sentence Nasyrova, of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, on March 21. She faces up to 25 years in prison.

“While we are disappointed with the jury’s verdict, we respect it and are exploring our options going forward,” said Christopher W. Hoyt, Nasryova’s attorney.

The eye-popping case of the Russian temptress with a ghastly past hit the New York courts after a grand jury indicted Nasyrova in 2018 on charges she tried to poison Tsvyk in her Forest Hills home during an emergency eyelash touch-up two years earlier.

Tsvyk testified that Nasyrova — who allegedly fled to the Big Apple after killing a Russian neighbor and torching her body in 2014 — said she wanted to bring as a gift “some famous cheesecake from a famous bakery.”

Nasyrova quickly ate two pieces herself, Tsvyk told the jury, then offered her the third, which prosecutors said was laced with the powerful Russian tranquilizer Phenazepam.

Olga Tsvyk recovered from the poisoning, but nearly had a heart attack.
William C Lopez/NYPost

Tsvyk testified that she fell desperately ill about 20 minutes later. She vomited on her own floor, and soon passed out.

Prosecutors said Nasyrova then stole her friend’s passport, cash and other property — and then scattered Phenazepam pills around Tsvyk’s lingerie-clad body to make it look like an attempted suicide.

Tsvyk eventually recovered, though doctors said she was minutes from a heart attack.

“Everything was done in this case very carefully and very methodically by this defendant,” Assistant District Attorney Konstantinos Litourgis told jurors. “This defendant is a very smart individual.”

Alla Alekseenko, the Russian woman whom Nasyrova is accused of murdering.

Nasyrova, who did not testify at trial, had previously insisted to The Post from Rikers Island that the cheesecake ordeal was merely a misunderstanding.

“The last time I saw Olga, she was already not feeling good — she said she either ate something or got food poisoning,” she said at the time.

To buttress their assertion that Nasyrova is fond of poisoning her acquaintances, the prosecution also called as a witness Ruben Borukhov, 54, who testified that Nasryova drugged him during a date after the two met on a Russian dating app.

Nasyrova was indicted in 2018 on charges she tried to poison Tsvyk (above).

Borukhov told jurors that he passed out after eating some drug-laden fish Nasyrova prepared for him. He testified that he doesn’t remember the following weeks, including a pair of hospital trips.

When his wits returned, Borukhov found his new watch missing and his American Express bill loaded with about $2,600 in unfamiliar charges.

Nasyrova was busted in Brooklyn after allegedly killing a 54-year-old neighbor in Russia.
Gregory P. Mango

The prosecution also called the daughter of Alla Alekseenko, the Russian woman whom Nasyrova is accused of murdering in 2014. The daughter, Nadezda Ford, testified that someone had rifled through her mother’s house after she died and stolen everything from the toothbrush to the family gold.

Ford said she confronted the dominatrix during a police sting following her mom’s death. Russian police arrested Nasyrova and questioned her, but later let her go.

Nasyrova now faces up to 25 years in prison.
Tamara Beckwith

Russian authorities eventually charged her with the murder later that year, and Interpol issued a top-priority Red Notice for her arrest when they found out Nasryrova fled the country.

The NYPD’s warrant squad finally arrested her in 2017. And with Wednesday’s verdict, it seems the raven-haired dominatrix’s luck has finally run out.

Additional reporting by Reuven Fenton

