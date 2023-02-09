What Should the Saints Do at Quarterback?

The Saints have options at quarterback for next season, but what do they all look like?

This is nothing new, but the Saints have to figure out their quarterback situation going into 2023. It's something we looked at back at the end of November in positions the team has to address in the offseason. Things have been tough in New Orleans ever since Drew Brees retired. There was a lot of optimism on what could be brought to the table with others, but sadly it never developed.

We polled Twitter recently on what route the Saints should take when approaching this pivotal position. Here's how each one of them could play out.

Pursue Derek Carr

This would obviously be the most pressing and realistic option for the Saints with Carr in the building on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the important timeframe for the Raiders to either release or trade him. With the team's roster set up the way it is and given how weak the NFC South is currently, getting a veteran like Carr makes a lot of sense. The familiarity with Dennis Allen is there, and Allen's offseason plan has included getting in coaches he's worked with in the past.

There's no guarantees that if New Orleans waits for Carr to get released that he'll come on board. Also, this is the only team currently on the radar for Las Vegas right now. Time is of the essence, and all signs have pointed to a positive visit for Carr and the Saints. We should know a lot more prior to Feb. 15, which is just a few days after the Super Bowl and the deadline for the Raiders to trade or release him.

It's also worth mentioning that the Saints could also double-down here and draft a quarterback to work and learn behind Carr.

Shoot Higher

Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson might be the two top targets when it comes to potential available quarterbacks over the next few months. Of course, it all depends on what Rodgers wants to do regarding his football future, and ultimately how Baltimore plays their cards with Jackson. After last season with the Packers, Rodgers wasn't the type of player we've seen over the years. Also, Jackson got hurt and you saw how bad the Ravens offense was without him in the mix.

These type of acquisitions are certainly the sexy ones, with a vast majority preferring someone like Jackson. However, they'll each likely take a lot more compensation to acquire. With Jackson, you'll also have to give him a new contract, which is projected to be a massive one with a ton of guaranteed money. With someone like Rodgers, you might only get one or two seasons out of him.

Draft and Develop, Get a Veteran

One of things to pay attention to is where Ronald Curry lands. He's reportedly on the Broncos radar with Sean Payton at the helm, and whether he lands that job remains to be seen. We've seen rookie quarterbacks blossom across the league over the past several seasons, but that's not always the norm. The right fit, right coaching, right personnel, and right situation are all important.

New Orleans likely won't land any of the top prospects in the draft (Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis), but could find themselves in a position to take someone like Hendon Hooker. The biggest question is where do you pull the trigger? At 29th (technically 30th), there's reason not to wait so that you can get a fifth-year option for said quarterback. If you wait until 40th, you may miss out on him completely.

If the Saints were willing to do some waiting when it comes to Hooker, then perhaps bringing back Andy Dalton or a mid-tier quarterback they're familiar with, like a Teddy Bridgewater, could make a lot of sense. Hooker said at the Senior Bowl that he should be ready for training camp, but any team that takes him will be very cautious with him.

Jeff Ireland told us at the Senior Bowl that he does like a dual-threat option, and also gave a little insight into the quarterback selection process for the Saints. New Orleans has to have an 'all-in evaluation' on the prospect, and everyone is involved. He also said that a dual-threat quarterback has to be able to throw when he's hurt. It would be fascinating to see the Saints turn to a rookie and then use that money to build up around their future, similar to what the Eagles have done with Jalen Hurts.

Pursue Free Agency Options

What's concerning about the free agent market is how the quarterback pay scale is right now. Someone like Daniel Jones is expected to be in the $35-37 million range annually when it comes to his new contract. Other options like Geno Smith could be in a similar pay range, and it would be hard to see Seattle letting him go after a productive season.

Jimmy Garoppolo might be an option to keep tabs on, and others might be on the move like a Trey Lance. In all likelihood, Jameis Winston will become a free agent, as he appears to be the odd man out for the quarterback room next season. The gap between a starter and potential starter is tremendous during free agency this offseason.

Overall, the Dennis Allen Regime did not get off to an ideal start for the Saints, and they're giving him another shot at things with full confidence in him. Players like Cam Jordan and Demario Davis have their days numbered with the Saints, and the past two seasons have been hard to watch after having such positive runs from 2017-2021. We're also not dismissing what Taysom Hill has done in the offense, but him starting doesn't seem like a realistic option. Getting a quarterback won't solve all of the problems for New Orleans, but getting stability will go a long way for them.

