Springdale woman sentenced to more than 11 years for drug trafficking

By Justin Trobaugh,

7 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — A Springdale woman was sentenced on Feb. 9 to more than 11 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas.

Court documents say in March 2021, local law enforcement began investigating a drug trafficking organization operating within the Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division.

The release says through source reporting, investigators learned that Krystle Marie Owen, 36, was a member of the organization.

According to the release, in January 2022, detectives with the Rogers Police Department conducted a controlled purchase of meth from Owen.

The release says the suspected meth was sent to the Department of Homeland Security Laboratory and tested positive.

In February 2022, the release says investigators with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force arrested Owen after she fled from detectives.

According to the release Owen had received a package containing over 1,600 fentanyl pills, which she intended to distribute.

The release says Owen was also convicted for her role in a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating in Northwest Arkansas.

