Nintendo announcement mistaken for a bomb threat

Normally if someone was to say that a presentation was “the bomb,” it would be considered a compliment, if perhaps also showing the age of the complimenter. But at one university, a student’s message meant to convey excitement was instead taken as a dangerous warning.

Tuesday saw video game giant Nintendo announce their latest Nintendo Direct showcase, an event meant to show off what’s on the docket in terms of upcoming new releases, and one student at California State University in Fullerton, Ca., was hoping they could lean on their professor’s goodwill to get a day off class.

The student sent an email asking the professor to cancel class Wednesday due to a “once-in-a-lifetime event,” suggesting that a day off would be “for the good of humanity,” according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Because of the wording, school officials thought it the email was using coded language and that a bombing or mass shooting was being threatened.

While the confusion was eventually cleared up, the FPD still sent officers and K-9 units to the school’s campus to ensure safety.

“We understand that a threat of any kind, real or not, causes many to fear for their safety,” Fullerton Police Chief Scot Willey said in a staement.

“Please know we will do all we can to ensure the safety of our campus community.”