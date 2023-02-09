Open in App
Fayetteville, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $100,000 after buying $20 scratch-off at convenience store

By Dolan Reynolds,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8zyl_0kiINCpk00

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jean Hoover, of Fayetteville, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hoover bought her winning ticket from Fast Mart on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville.

‘You never know what’s around the corner’: North Carolina veteran wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,256.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State
North Carolina Woman 'So Happy' To Win $400,000 Lottery Prize
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
This Small North Carolina Town Has The Best Pies In The United States
Pittsboro, NC1 day ago
New bridge could drive 14,000 cars per day through North Carolina neighborhood
Raleigh, NC9 hours ago
Most Popular
Fayetteville man wins $100,000 playing Powerball, lottery officials say
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Hope Mills man wins $100,000 lottery prize on $30 ticket
Hope Mills, NC3 days ago
South Carolina Man 'Not Changing One Thing' After $2 Million Lottery Win
Dillon, SC3 days ago
Three buildings and water system in Triad land funds from North Carolina rural grants
Mocksville, NC21 hours ago
Bond revoked for North Carolina man facing 2018 murder charge in Horry County
Fayetteville, NC23 hours ago
North Carolina town hopes to improve gun safety with free locks
Surf City, NC9 hours ago
Rosters announced for 2023 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
North Carolina hospital CEO salaries went up 104% in last decade, report
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Wanted Raleigh man crashed Mercedes after chases in NC, Va., police say
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Here Are The 5 Best Steakhouses In North Carolina
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Miss North Carolina USA 2023 winners to be crowned in High Point
High Point, NC1 day ago
NC’s Blanche Taylor Moore: Oldest woman on death row in U.S. turns 90
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
3 suspects caught after chase on I-540 in Raleigh; driver charged
Raleigh, NC22 hours ago
North Carolina woman charged with trespassing on school bus; 4th case in about a month
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
A nod to HBCUs: NC Central one of 3 state schools to get their own bobblehead
Milwaukee, WI5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy