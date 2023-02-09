Open in App
Mount Pleasant, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant leaders, neighbors discuss future of Coleman Boulevard area

By Forrest Tucker,

7 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Leaders of the Town of Mount Pleasant and neighbors from around Shem Creek met on Thursday to discuss the future of the area.

Before the meeting, Division Chief Liz Boyles says that there are many plans that the town has, but input from the community on projects is also needed.

“That’s a part of the reason for doing these neighborhood meetings is to better refine our future plans to make sure we’re meeting the needs of the local areas of town,” said Boyles.

Shemwood II Homeowners Association President Matthew Moore is in favor of some of the proposals. He wants town leaders to consider the many families like his who live in the area.

“Any improvements that are made around the area I think infrastructure on the roads and the traffic is going to need to be first and foremost,” said Moore. “Seeing some change, some new businesses and new places to go especially for kids is definitely what we want to see.”

Some of the many prospective projects are below.

Livability Projects in the 2019-2029 Comprehensive Plan for the Coleman District

  • Develop small and medium sized buildings.
  • Improve pedestrian and vehicle traffic safety.
  • Make the Sea Island Shopping Center a community hub.
  • Protect and preserve Shem Creek.
  • Expand the Old Village’s Historic District.
  • Attract and retain well-paying jobs.
  • Increase amount of attainable housing.
  • Adding a bike lane on the Shem Creek Bridge.
  • Adding a water taxi around Shem Creek.

Boyles says that parts of the Old Village further into the town are eligible for historic designation and preserving that area, including Shem Creek, is a priority for the town.

“One of the big themes of that was protecting the character of our neighborhoods and protecting the livability of our community,” said Boyles.

The Sea Island Shopping Center draws neighbors for restaurants and a Harris Teeter grocery store, but there is a new vision for the area.

“The hub concept as it’s put out in the plan is the idea of having areas in the town that are the focal points of mixed use, community engagement, community activity more so than just a plain shopping center with a parking lot,” said Boyles.

The development of smaller sized buildings is something that the community can have a hand in deciding on.

“That’s exactly what we’re trying to define tonight,” said Boyles. “We’ve got a visual preference survey. The questions are ‘What do you like? What do you not like?'”

