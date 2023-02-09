Open in App
Cabin Creek, WV
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

Class ring from North Carolina recovered after copper theft investigation in Kanawha County, West Virginia

By Isaac Taylor,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1Y4j_0kiIK6Ra00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A class ring that was lost for almost 50 years is being returned to its owner after it was found during a copper theft investigation in Cabin Creek, West Virginia.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched a vehicle and found a class ring that they did not believe to belong to the suspects.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Deputies say the ring was from Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, and belonged to a man who graduated in 1965.

Officials searched online records to match the ring’s initials to Michael Pedneau, who graduated from that high school in 1965.

They contacted Pedneau who was “in near disbelief” that the ring was found. Pedneau told deputies he lost the ring sometime between the late 1960s and the early 1970s.

Pedneau says he is excited to come to West Virginia to get his class ring after almost 50 years of it being lost.

West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announces art contest for Golden Horseshoe knighting bench

No charges are expected to be filed against the suspects who had the ring. The copper theft investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
West Virginia man indicted for 2014 murder of missing woman
Renick, WV1 day ago
Crews advised to close railroad after water found in railroad bed in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Crown Hill, WV16 hours ago
Route 21 back open after mudslide in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Person rescued from vehicle stuck in high water in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Sissonville, WV2 hours ago
Kanawha County robbery suspect identified
Clendenin, WV2 days ago
Lavalette armed robbery suspect still at large
Lavalette, WV2 days ago
1 taken to hospital after crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Ohio Gov. DeWine: Chemical plume to be near Huntington, West Virginia, ‘sometime tomorrow’
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Kanawha County Commission grants 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta $100K in funding
Charleston, WV20 hours ago
54-year-old woman adopted on Valentine’s Day in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
West Virginia American Water switches to Guyandotte River intake
Huntington, WV2 days ago
West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman in leg with screwdriver
Jefferson, WV4 days ago
Mountain East Conference championship coming to GoMart Park in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Huntington, West Virginia, on Wall Street Journal’s top 10 places for remote workers
Huntington, WV2 days ago
1 dead, 1 injured in Wake County shooting in Youngsville
Youngsville, NC4 days ago
West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver
Cabin Creek, WV6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy