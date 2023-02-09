Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
WLNS

Meet the MSU hockey team’s twin brothers

By Ian KressAudrey Dahlgren,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpM4V_0kiIJu5W00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The MSU hockey team had a successful senior night after sweeping Notre Dame in front of a sold-out crowd.

As the Spartans rack up wins at Munn Ice Arena, fraternal twins and teammates Cole and Christian Krygier are having a great year for themselves.

They sat down with the Coaches Show to discuss growing up in a family filled with Big Ten athletes and talked about what led to them deciding to lace up their skates for MSU.

“From a young age, our parents wanted us in sports. It’s a healthy thing for a kid to be in, you have a schedule and it teaches you how to be a teammate. We were all competitive as kids and fighting all the time – that competitive edge allowed us all to succeed,” Cole Krygier said.

Cole Krygier said coming to MSU was an easy choice, as the brothers are Michigan natives and were admittedly never fans of the rival Wolverines.

To check out the full interview with Cole and Christian Krygier, click the video player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State
East Lansing cat café offers a 'purrfect' solution for stress
East Lansing, MI23 hours ago
Officials give update on MSU victims, alleged shooter
East Lansing, MI17 hours ago
Pres. Biden defends order to shoot down unidentified objects | Rush Hour
East Lansing, MI21 hours ago
Most Popular
Tom Izzo holds press conference with MSU Athletics set to return
East Lansing, MI23 hours ago
MSU athletics to resume this weekend after mass shooting
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Lansing tattoo shop hosts fundraiser for victims of MSU shooting
Lansing, MI22 hours ago
MSU community reacts to classes resuming on Monday
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
MSU farms, therapy dogs support Spartan community
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Students return to Berkey after tragic week
East Lansing, MI22 hours ago
MSU campus honors shooting victims with vigil at the Rock
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Michigan State Senators demand action in wake of MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI17 hours ago
Wounded MSU student, Okemos grad “doing a remarkable job of recovery”
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Timeline of deadly shooting at MSU campus
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Petition calling for MSU classes to go online or hybrid hits 18K signatures
East Lansing, MI22 hours ago
Everything we learned about the MSU shooting today
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Principal: Okemos High School alum injured in MSU shooting
Okemos, MI2 days ago
MSU associate professor’s son was in the Union when the shooting happened
East Lansing, MI17 hours ago
MSU students, others gather at Michigan Capitol to call for action
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Community stays ‘Spartan Strong’ in remembering victims
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Slain MSU students were ‘incredibly loved,’ and ‘tremendous’ leaders
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Play of the Week: Emily Homan's buzzer beater
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Multiple mid-Michigan schools closed Tuesday after MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Lansing woman shares story of spotting MSU shooting suspect
Lansing, MI21 hours ago
Senator Fetterman checked into Walter Reed Medical Center for clinical depression
East Lansing, MI22 hours ago
Students re-enter Union building after MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Vigil for Survivors of MSU Shooting
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
CATA to help MSU students reunite with families after shooting
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Beauty of Northern Michigan explored in East Lansing Library poetry event
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
State lawmakers send messages of support after deadly MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Father 2K miles from MSU student is glad she’s safe
East Lansing, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy