EVANSVILLE — The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the pedestrian struck and killed Thursday outside of an Evansville Dollar General as 85-year-old John H. Elpers.

According to Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, the incident occurred just after 11:10 a.m.

Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said first responders dispatched to the store at 607 Diamond Avenue found Elpers lying in a parking lot.

"Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene," Gray wrote in a news release.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office responded to the store after crews determined Elpers had died, according to central dispatch. Friday afternoon, Coroner Steve Lockyear said Elpers "died of injuries sustained as a result of being struck."

EPD detectives believe Elpers parked in the Dollar General's west parking lot and began walking toward the store's entrance when he tripped and fell, according to Gray.

"At that same time, an adult female driver had backed out of a parking spot, stopped, and then pulled forward," Gray wrote. "The driver did not see the victim on the ground and ran over him."

Gray said the driver has "fully cooperated" with the investigation and, as is standard protocol after fatal accidents, the driver provided a blood sample at a local hospital.

"The driver was released and at this time, there are no criminal charges," Gray added in a Thursday news release.

Lockyear said the EPD is continuing to investigate the cause of the fatal collision.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed outside Evansville Dollar General