Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler City Council approves $1 million contract to repair storm sewer pipes

By Cynthia Miranda,

7 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The Tyler City Council approved a $1,046,175 contract on Wednesday with Insituform Technologies, LLC, to repair storm sewer pipes.

The renovations are going to be made at five locations, and they are going to use cured-in-place-pipe (CIPP) lining.

The storm sewer pipes have deteriorated and soil has gotten inside and led to sinkholes. By using CIPP, the repairs will use a trenchless pipe method.

This will fix the structures affected by leaks, intruding roots and more. CIPP also allows stormwater lines to last 100 more years.

“This is the same process that has already been used on storm sewer pipes and extensively on sanitary sewer mains,” said environmental engineer Paul Neuhaus. “The process doesn’t require digging. A new lining is pushed inside an existing storm water pipe, creating a new surface and restoring it to near new condition.”

The repairs will be made at the following places:

  • 3331 McMillan Dr. to Dinah Lane
  • North Bonner Avenue underpass
  • North Bois D’Arc Avenue from West Summerkamp Street to the creek
  • 6205 Sutherland Dr. to the creek
  • Brookview Court

Construction is set to start in March and be completed by August.

