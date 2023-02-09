North Jersey Male Athlete of the Week loads up on titles to continue family dynasty

Owen Horevay's running pedigree is unmatched. His diet is a little more divisive.

The Lakeland senior added his seventh and eighth straight sectional titles last week and surprised himself with a personal best in the 1,600. Horevay comes from a long line of track stars and plans to join his sister next year on the Division I team at Lipscomb.

The goal for the rest of the season is to qualify for the Meet of Champions and break the school record in the 3,200 held by former teammate Jesse Campoverde.

"I'm really happy," Horevay said, after logging eight miles at a recent practice. "I thought I was going to run a lot slower, at least in the 1,600. So I'm definitely excited for the next few meets to see how fast I can run."

Horevay dabbled in track in middle school and started to take things seriously when he got to Lakeland. His favorite event is the 3,200 because it's more controlled than the mile, which he feels can get fast and tiring. He attributes most of his success to genetics since his parents met while running at Calvin College (now Calvin University).

The truth is, bloodlines alone don't get you a 4:20 mile and a Passaic County cross-county title.

Lakeland coach Damiano Conforti raves about his work ethic and leadership skills that have laid the foundation for the program. Conforti just wishes he could share his love for Italian cuisine sometime after a big victory.

"He's the world's worst eater," Conforti said. "I always tell him: how is a kid at your athletic level able to compete week in and week out when he only eats bread?"

"I would not like to defend myself because I agree," Horevay said. "I'm pretty picky. I eat nutritious food. I would say I get enough nutrition, but I'm definitely not the best eater."

Horevay prefers to load up on carbs, eating plain rolls at lunch every day and banana and Nutella sandwiches on the morning of a big race. And why mess with the recipe of success for the Lancers' captain who placed ninth at the state meet back in the fall?

"This is a kid that never complains, never misses a practice, goes above and beyond," Conforti said. "He's just a perfect combination of what you look for."

One of the only things bigger than the medal collection in Horevay's bedroom is the list of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives who preceded him on the track. Horevay concedes that the best athlete in the family is still his mom – two-time Athlete of the Week Amy Mizzone Horevay. The former Wayne Valley star was named the Passaic County Runner of the Decade for cross-country in 2000.

Owen also credits his sister, Abigail, for paving the way to his future home in Nashville. He plans to study computer engineering at Lipscomb after finishing up at Lakeland.

Horevay recalls his freshman year when Abigail had the better times and how much it pushed him to get better.

"I would have never gotten an offer if she didn't tell them about me," said Horevay, who's one year behind his sister.

"Having her there is going to be good. It's going to be helpful because going into a new college and new lifestyle can be hard to transition."

Owen Horevay

Sport: Indoor track and field

School: Lakeland

Class: Senior. Age: 17

Accomplishment: Horevay won two races at the North 1, Group 2 track meet last Friday in Toms River, taking the 1,600 in 4:20.99 and 3,200 in 9:34.26.

