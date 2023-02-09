Open in App
Clifton, NJ
The Bergen Record

Clifton council removes two from zoning board for failure to take state-mandated class

By Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com,

7 days ago
CLIFTON — The City Council voted to remove two zoning board members for failure to attend a state-mandated five-hour training class.

Board alternates George Silva and Yuri Jaskiel had 18 months after they were originally appointed to the volunteer board to complete the training, which they failed to do, council members said. All municipal Planning Board members also must complete the training.

Zoning boards are quasi-judicial bodies that review and decide cases in which a relaxation of zoning rules is involved.

The state Department of Community Affairs said the purpose of the course is to provide a uniform educational experience for all planning and zoning board members throughout the state and to provide the basic practical information they will need to fulfill their responsibilities. Each member has to complete a "simple standardized test" at the end of the course.

"Zoning board is the second most important board after the City Council," Councilwoman Mary Sadrakula said.

With the removal of the two members, plus the vacancy created when Louis De Stefano stepped down, the board was left with three openings.

Sadrakula put forward former City Council candidate Alessia Eramo to be appointed, but she did not get the four council voted needed for approval.

Eramo, an environmental engineer who has attended numerous board meetings, seemed an excellent candidate to many.

"I was recruited by Fairleigh Dickinson University to be a professor of planning," she told the council. "I was the only applicant to have attended a zoning board meeting. What were you thinking? What are you trying to do to this town?"

In her stead, the council appointed Maureen O'Connor, who previously served on the New Brunswick Planning Board, and David Braid, who "seemed like he had a hands-on approach to things and he was solutions-based and had problem-solving skills," said Councilman Tony Latona. Latona also voted for Eramo.

The council said it is keeping a seat open for the possible reappointment of Silva, who said he is scheduled to take the mandatory course this weekend.

