Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Lakers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available.

On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in California to face off with the Los Angeles Lakers.

For the game, their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.

However, the two-time MVP is listed as probable, so he should end up being in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Thursday."

Antetokounmpo comes into the evening with unbelievable averages of 32.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest (he is also shooting 54.1% from the field).

With the way he has played, he could end up as a finalist for the 2023 MVP Award.

In addition, the Bucks have been fantastic and enter the matchup with a 37-17 record in 54 games.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and only 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 9-1 and they are also in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 14-12 in the 26 games they have played outside of Wisconsin.

They won the NBA Championship in 2021 and appear to be a surefire contender in 2023.

As for the Lakers, they are 25-30 in 55 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Lakers are 13-13 in the 26 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.