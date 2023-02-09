What is happening at Collingswood High School and why are students walking out?

Students at Collingswood High School walked out of classes Thursday for the third time amid allegations that Black students and students of color are disciplined more frequently and more harshly than their white counterparts.

Here's what we know:

Students staged walkouts on Feb. 7, 8 and 9. A few dozen students participated in the walkouts, which took place across Collings Avenue in Knight Park.

But issues at the school are not new: A fight in December sent at least one person to the hospital and resulted in aggravated assault charges against two students, The Retrospect reported Dec. 29. That prompted a reckoning over safety in the school and in January, calls for Superintendent Dr. Frederick McDowell, to resign, the weekly reported.

Who's involved?

Camden activist Gary Frazier Jr., who goes by "Gee Hov" on Facebook, where he has nearly 5,000 followers, organized the walkouts. Frazier added dozens of posts before, during and after the walkout, exhorting people to join him in the protest and saying, "RACISM MUST END AND WE SHALL STAND IN SOLIDARITY!!! LETS GET AT IT!!!!"

A student named Ikeara Moye posted a petition on Change.org calling for an end to racism she said exists at the school.

What's being alleged?

"We've been constantly harassed by students and staff in regards to the color of my skin," Moye wrote in the petition, which had 271 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. "As a 16-year-old and as a student, there’s no way that I should be feeling so targeted by my school peers, teachers, and administrators when a school is supposed to be a safe place for students."

Moye alleged in the post, among other things, that a picture of a monkey was airdropped onto her phone and that another student was called a monkey. She said administrators did nothing about either incident. She accused the administration of punishing her "by association" when she was in a bathroom stall with another student who had a vape and Moye said her bag was searched for marijuana. She also said white students who commit more serious infractions are punished less harshly.

"I feel like every time racism is brought up in CHS it’s always swept under the rug," Moye added, saying an assistant principal admitted to her racism existed at the school.

"I’m reaching out to you guys to seek help shining a light on the racism that has been going on for YEARS at CHS, please help spread the word. #black lives matter"

How did the district react?

McDowell told the Courier-Post Thursday afternoon concerns students expressed were "very troubling."

"We hear them," he said in a phone interview, adding that he met with students on Wednesday, "and all students must be treated with dignity and respect. We applaud them for standing up for what they believe in, and now it's time for all of us to come to the table and work on solutions."

Asked about Frazier's role, McDowell said, "Community activism is community activism. When people see something that's unjust, they are often moved to act. We can respect the message but dislike the method. That does not change the fact that (students' concerns) must be addressed."

When asked about allegations of inaction on the part of school administrators, McDowell said he'd received no formal or written complaints from students. Complaints on social media about students needing parental permission to leave the school didn't take into consideration that such authorization is standard any time students leave campus; ensuring students' safety "is our responsibility as their custodian when parents send their children to school. If they leave campus, someone needs to know that."

On Wednesday, the district sent an email to parents about a "non-sanctioned walkout" that was planned by "a social media activist not affiliated with the school district." Administrators at the high school, "in an effort to maintain student safety ... expected our students to remain on school grounds."

Collingswood Police Department officers managed traffic as students crossed Collings Avenue for the protest, the email explained.

"We have been alerted that there may be plans for multiple non-sanctioned walkouts moving forward. If taking place during the school day, we will need parent/legal guardian consent in order for your student to participate," the email continued, "However, students are responsible for any missed work and must be present for a minimum amount of time during the school day, per board policy, in order to be counted as present."

Students were able to talk with administrators after school, the district said, and "engaged in a productive dialogue."

The district will host a Collingswood School Community town hall meeting on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the high school.

"We are asking people to come to the table so we can address their concerns," McDowell said. "All feedback is welcome. Not all feedback is actionable. But we applaud our students for standing up for what they believe in."

Students and activists said more protests actions were planned.