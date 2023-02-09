Read full article on original website
Gun enthusiasts up in arms over Illinois firearms ban
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Frustration and confusion brewed at the Quad Cities Gun Show in Rock Island. Gun enthusiasts packed the QCCA Expo Center to purchase firearms and accessories. Some say that the new Illinois firearms ban signed into law on January 10th by Governor J.B. Pritzker is unconstitutional.
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
Illinois Family Relief Plan: See if you'll receive $300 as a low-income family
It won't be wrong to say that the cost of living in Illinois is lower than the national average. From food and clothing to housing, everything is cheaper than in big states like New York, Texas, California, and Florida. Let's not forget about the peaceful and friendly environment its cities and counties offer to us.
Don’t Fall For These 5 Cold-Hearted Romance Scams In Illinois
If you're single and actively online dating in Illinois, it could come with a serious cost. We want to believe everybody has a heart of gold in this world, but there are some bad apples who take advantage of us when we least expect it. I worked for the an...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wdbr.com
Fishing clinic instructors needed
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois. The clinics are part of the department’s Urban Fishing Program. The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others who hope to educate...
Experts Say This Illinois City is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.
Illinois is finally getting some national attention for a city that isn't Chicago. While Chicago is great, it's sometimes the smaller, more quiet cities that can make for a more gratifying experience.
Is It Illegal To Make A U-Turn At An Illinois Intersection?
If you ever find yourself at an intersection and want to attempt a u-turn from the left turn lane, here's what you need to know in Illinois. I was at a stoplight over the weekend and needed to make a u-turn as soon as I could. I decided to make...
Illinois lawmakers want to ‘Void the FOID’ gun license system
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — New legislation introduced in Springfield would repeal the state’s Firearm Owners’ Identification card system. According to Sen. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) and Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park), who filed similar legislation in both the Illinois Senate and Illinois House, federal background checks and waiting periods are adequate in weeding out those who […]
Tom Skilling among Gov. JB Pritzker’s 2023 Order of Lincoln recipients
CHICAGO — Our very own Tom Skilling is among the 2023 Order of Lincoln recipients announced by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. Since 1964, the Order of Lincoln honors Illinois residents who uplift communities in the state with their work. “I couldn’t be prouder to announce this year’s Order of Lincoln recipients–Illinois’ highest honor for those […]
Iowa Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 23 Items
Cleaning out your stuff? You need to know what Iowa Goodwill stores will and will not accept for donations. A lot of us have that room/boxes/collection of stuff that we have procrastinated going through and cleaning out for years. For my family, it's always lurked in our basement and was a collection of crap from my youth. Once we finally tackled it, infinitely we all said the following phrases: "Oh God, we gotta take this to Goodwill", "Let's take it to Goodwill", and "No we're not keeping it, it's going to Goodwill".
Walmart Is Closing 3 Illinois Stores, More Across The Country
"What's going on with Walmart?" is a question that you'll probably be hearing people ask in the very near future, especially with the retail giant making news with the recent announcement that they would be closing some stores here in Illinois, and nationwide, too. We've been watching the sad, slow-motion...
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
SE Minnesota Cheesemakers are Competing for Coveted Cheese Title
I love cheese and all different kinds of cheese. It would be so much fun to be a judge at this cheese contest but I doubt I'm qualified in any way to be a cheese judge. But next week some lucky people will judge a nationwide cheese contest and two southeast Minnesota cheese makers are participating. One is based in Rochester and the other is based just about 20 miles up the road.
‘Experts’ Say Slight Risk of Heavy Snow for Missouri & Illinois
Let me start by emphasizing this is based on an experimental forecasting method by weather "experts". Keep that in mind as I share that there is some belief by those "experts" that Missouri and Illinois could (another key word) see heavy snow starting later in February. When I say "experts",...
proclaimerscv.com
Illinois Lawmakers Introduce Child Tax Credit: What You Should Know
This week, a group of Democratic lawmakers (Illinois Lawmakers) called for the establishment of a state-level child tax credit that would provide low- and middle-income families with up to $700 in yearly tax relief for each kid. It is unclear, however, if Gov. J.B. Pritzker would include such a plan in his budget proposal, which is expected to be submitted on February 15; and whether it will win the support of key Democratic leaders in the General Assembly.
Up to $30,000 in stimulus money available for homeowners in Illinois
Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage? If so, here is some good news for you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look closer at the details.
wmay.com
Western Illinois farmer featured in Super Bowl commercial
Among the new commercials during last night’s Super Bowl is a spot featuring a Western Illinois farm family. Chad Bell is a sixth-generation family farmer who raises hogs and grows corn, soybeans, and other crops on his land in Mercer County. Bell, his wife, and children are featured in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicagoland Walmart stores closing • Chicago shop crafts shoes for world's largest feet • Peter Salvino death
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area; a West Town boutique crafted a customized pair of shoes for a Texas woman known for having the world's largest feet after she shared her shoe-shopping struggle online; and a historic first for the Illinois cannabis industry - cocktails, a cafe and a marijuana dispensary all under one roof.
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
