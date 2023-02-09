Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How long will SHIB army wait for support?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gapped down to its lowest level in over a week, as traders largely shunned cryptocurrencies and other riskier assets. SHIB has been slipping after testing the $0.00001590 resistance level, and now, the SHIB army is waiting for the resistance to turn to support. However, that has not happened yet, and at press time, its price was $0.00001269.
Can Avalanche NFTs save AVAX from the anticipated sell pressure?
AVAX’s NFT ecosystem registered growth in the last month. A possibility of a trend reversal for the altcoin can’t be ruled out. Music NFTs gained the attention of many in early 2022 when Snoop Dogg released his collection on sound.xyz. Although music NFTs saw some growth at the end of last year, they have yet to gain traction in 2023.
Litecoin pushes for more adoption through card program- Did LTC benefit?
Litecoin’s transaction milestone underscores a healthy path of adoption that might be aided by real-world utility. LTC price approaches ascending support after a mid-week pivot. Litecoin has struggled to escape the shadow of bears for a long while now. However, this has not stopped the project from proceeding with...
NEAR faces selling pressure, but here’s why $2.255 support is crucial
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. NEAR could break below the $2.255 support. The Funding Rate dropped significantly by press time. Near Protocol’s [NEAR] shrinking trading volumes could impact investors and traders. At press...
Despite token airdrop, Optimism logs decline in user activity- Decoding ‘why’
Optimism conducted an airdrop of its governance tokens to over 300,000 wallets on 9 February. User activity, however, continues to decline. Despite an airdrop of 11.7 million OP tokens to over 300,000 wallets on 9 February, the price of Layer 2 (L2) token Optimism (OP) continues to decline, causing investors to lose confidence.
Blockstream CEO believes Bitcoin could reach $10m by 20….
Blockstream CEO and Bitcoin core developer Adam Back believes BTC could be worth $10 million by 2032. The bold projection is based on a theory by Hal Finney which rests on mass adoption of the crypto to catapult its market cap to $200 trillion. Blockstream CEO Adam Back recently took...
Lido retains its spot as the leading DeFi protocol, the reason isn’t surprising
Lido remains the number one DeFi project with the highest TVL. Staking APR on the platform has, however, fallen consistently. With a 16.77% market share of the $47.2 billion worth of crypto assets locked on several decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, Lido Finance (Lido) retains its spot as the leading project with the highest total value locked (TVL).
LBank welcomes UK’s call for industry feedback
The UK’s financial ministry published a long-awaited consultation paper regarding crypto regulation, calling for industry feedback. The paper echoed the UK’s ambition to be a key player in the crypto industry and secure its position as a global crypto hub. The 82-page document shared regulatory proposals aiming to...
Solana’s [SOL] lackluster performance in DeFi space could be due to…
Solana’s DeFi activity took a beating as BONK token dropped in value. However, its NFT performance was a silver lining. Solana [SOL] witnessed a considerable fall in its decentralized finance (DeFi) activity in the month of February. As per data from DeFiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) on the network remained flat for the most part of February before dipping below $250 million.
Polkadot’s Q4 data shows growth in user activity, can DOT sustain this trend?
Polkadot’s address activity registers an uptick as market conditions improve. DOT demand hangs in the balance as the market seeks more directional clarity. Polkadot is off to a healthy start so far this year in terms of its operations, as is the case for most top blockchain networks. However, we cannot truly have a clear understanding of what to expect without a reference point. A recent Messari report revealed the state of Polkadot in Q4 2022.
Ethereum: While “sell orders” dominate market, positive sentiment lingers
Most ETH traders have taken to distributing their holdings. The positive conviction still lingers as many anticipate the Shanghai Upgrade. On-chain assessment of the Net Taker Volume metric has revealed that following the recent rally in the price of Ethereum [ETH], traders have been exiting the market in large numbers, with the highest volume of exits seen since the collapse of Terra-Luna.
Shiba Inu’s recovery faced difficulty – Where can investors look for gains?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. SHIB attempted a recovery after finding a steady break at $0.00001216. A spike in short-term sell pressure could undermine a strong recovery. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] optimistic recovery met...
Can ETH pull off a strong bounce back as exchange balances reach 4-year lows?
ETH bears are losing momentum after a strong pullback in the last few days. ETH exchange balances reach 4-year lows as outflows continue. Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency just concluded the week with a sizable bearish pullback. There is more directional uncertainty as a result, but multiple indicators and metrics may offer some much-needed clarity.
Aptos unlocked 4.5 million tokens, but how did the price react to it?
Aptos conducted an unlock of 4.5 million APT tokens on 12 February. During the intraday trading session on 12 February, Layer 1 (L1) blockchain Aptos [APT] conducted its third token unlock since the 2023 trading year started. According to Aptos Watcher, the L1 network unlocked 4.5 million APT tokens, which...
Will ENS’ focus on governance be enough to improve quarterly results?
ENS outranks major cryptocurrencies in terms of governance. Whale interest remains high despite the declining token activity. According to recent data, the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) outperformed other major cryptocurrencies in terms of governance activities. Apart from MakerDAO and Optimism, ENS’ governance activity was the highest in the crypto space....
Litecoin: Analyzing the impact of Montana’s new crypto bill on LTC
Litecoin’s hashrate registered an increase. Investors might have to wait a little longer for LTC’s next bull run. A new bill was recently passed in Montana State aimed at changing a few laws in the region regarding cryptocurrencies and crypto mining. Interestingly, this new bill can have a...
Arbitrum’s performance on this front could help it to edge out competition
Big DeFi protocols powered Arbitrum’s network activity. Arbitrum’s DEX volume surpassed that of competitors like Optimism and Polygon. Arbitrum’s performance in the DeFi space has been a revelation of late. The sentiment was echoed by data from DeFiLlama, which highlighted the chain’s increasing share of the daily trading volume recorded by Sushiswap [SUSHI], one of the largest decentralized exchanges [DEX] in the market.
APT is declining, but here’s why activity on the network is not slowing down
Aptos has seen increased user activity in the past few days. APT’s price is set to decline further with a drop in token accumulation. Following a prolonged rally in price, the fall in buying pressure has led to a decline in Aptos’s [APT] price in the last week. However, according to data from Artemis, amid a decline in APT’s value, the past few days have been marked by increased user activity for the layer 1 (L1) proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain.
VeChain reaches new milestone, but will it be enough to beat the bears?
VeChain’s total addresses known exceeded the 2 million mark. On-chain performance and market indicators looked pretty bearish. VeChain [VET] reached a new milestone on 10 February, as it crossed the 2-million mark in terms of addresses known. At the time of writing, the value stood at 2,000,435. To simplify, “addresses known” are the total number of addresses that have been seen on the VeChain network.
DYDX retraces into an HTF support, can we expect another surge upward?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Two important levels of support remain unbroken for DYDX. Higher timeframe bias remains bullish despite the lower timeframe downward momentum. DYDX made enormous gains in January. Like the...
