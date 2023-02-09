Open in App
Erie, PA
See more from this location?
YourErie

Erie City Council to appoint new member Thursday

By Chelsea Swift,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuE06_0kiI9KUz00

Thursday night, Erie City Council will appoint its newest member as 11 applicants will be interviewed in the City Hall Chambers.

The seat has been vacant since former Erie City Council President Liz Allen resigned.

City of Erie to host public meeting about Greengarden Boulevard Bikeway Project

Now, the remaining six council members will hear from the applicants and appoint a new council member. The interview process began at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

“The interviews are open to the public. The candidates are going to be waiting in the caucus room to be brought out, and then they’ll have a question-and-answer time, and they’ll get to present themselves. Then, everyone on City Council will take the top six on a weighted scale. We’ll tally up the points and at the end of the night we’ll know who wins,” said Chuck Nelson, Erie City Council president.

Erie City Council members agree on pay increase

The new council member will remain in office until the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Erie, PA
Newest Erie City Council member sworn in
Erie, PA1 day ago
City of Erie hoping to diversify police and fire departments
Erie, PA21 hours ago
Mayor Schember addresses 2022 projects and what’s to come
Erie, PA1 day ago
Most Popular
Erie fire, police departments looking for diverse group of new hires
Erie, PA1 day ago
Redevelopment Authority announces new grant for historic buildings
Erie, PA23 hours ago
Erie County Waste Management employee dies on the job
Ripley, NY22 hours ago
Free workshop helps Erie residents receive rebates sooner than later
Erie, PA23 hours ago
The bike path saga continues as city officials meet with Greengarden Boulevard residents
Erie, PA1 day ago
Calling all contractors: ECRDA wants your help with home redevelopment
Erie, PA2 days ago
Clarion County Community Bank reignites its life under new brand
Erie, PA2 hours ago
Free street trees for select Erie residents
Erie, PA1 hour ago
Former Meadville Mall property sold
Meadville, PA22 hours ago
Erie tourism numbers up from 2021
Erie, PA1 day ago
Tall Ships Erie awarded ‘Port of the Year’ for second year in a row
Erie, PA2 days ago
Erie Humane Society asking for donations after taking in nearly 130 cats, kittens
Erie, PA21 hours ago
Cadets Drum Corps. finds its new home in Erie
Erie, PA1 day ago
Loving Giving Local: St. Andrew Church
Erie, PA1 day ago
Erie sets new temperature record
Erie, PA1 day ago
Mild winter weather causes dramatic changes for crops, farmers
Erie, PA2 days ago
Titusville woman’s death ruled accidental after being hit by vehicle
Titusville, PA41 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy