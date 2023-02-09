Erie City Council to appoint new member Thursday

Thursday night, Erie City Council will appoint its newest member as 11 applicants will be interviewed in the City Hall Chambers.

The seat has been vacant since former Erie City Council President Liz Allen resigned.

Now, the remaining six council members will hear from the applicants and appoint a new council member. The interview process began at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

“The interviews are open to the public. The candidates are going to be waiting in the caucus room to be brought out, and then they’ll have a question-and-answer time, and they’ll get to present themselves. Then, everyone on City Council will take the top six on a weighted scale. We’ll tally up the points and at the end of the night we’ll know who wins,” said Chuck Nelson, Erie City Council president.

The new council member will remain in office until the end of the year.

