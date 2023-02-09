ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild

The Florida Panthers (26-23-6) will open a four-game road trip when they visit the Minnesota Wild (28-20-4) tonight at Xcel Energy Center in chilly St. Paul. Florida is coming off a tough 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and do not have the luxury of falling into a losing streak if they want to catch Pittsburgh or Washington for a wild card. The Wild. who are clinging to the last playoff spot in the west, halted a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 shootout win over the New jersey Devils in their last outing.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Crunch Wrap: Syracuse Stumbles

The Syracuse Crunch are a lot like Stella; they have to find a way to get their groove back. This is a team that thrives on the rhythm of their play, and they need their forwards hitting tape-to-tape passes and avoiding unforced errors if they are going to win games. This weekend was a series of self-inflicted plays that allowed Laval and Rochester to take over games, and their offense wasn’t capable of getting them back in it.
SYRACUSE, NY
Tyler Bertuzzi, Patrick Kane: Assessing Players The Stars Have Been Linked To In Advance Of The Trade Deadline

I’ve covered the Dallas Stars for 12 seasons now, and one thing I know with 100% confidence as the trade deadline approaches is that the moves being considered by general manager Jim Nill aren’t usually leaked too far in advance of it actually happening. Nill runs a pretty tight-lipped team, with few moves widely known before the deal is done.
DALLAS, TX
Astros Fill Final Roster Spot with Matt Gage

Matt Gage is a six-foot-three, 265 lb. left-handed relief pitcher from Johnstown, NY. He celebrated his 30th birthday just two days ago as a free agent after he was waived by the Toronto Blue Jays. Gage was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants back in the 10th round in...
HOUSTON, TX

