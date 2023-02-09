The Syracuse Crunch are a lot like Stella; they have to find a way to get their groove back. This is a team that thrives on the rhythm of their play, and they need their forwards hitting tape-to-tape passes and avoiding unforced errors if they are going to win games. This weekend was a series of self-inflicted plays that allowed Laval and Rochester to take over games, and their offense wasn’t capable of getting them back in it.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO