Read full article on original website
Related
11 states consider 'right to repair' for farming equipment
DENVER — On Colorado’s northeastern plains, where the pencil-straight horizon divides golden fields and blue sky, a farmer named Danny Wood scrambles to plant and harvest proso millet, dryland corn and winter wheat in short, seasonal windows. That is until his high-tech Steiger 370 tractor conks out. The...
Haley faces 'high-wire act' in 2024 bid against Trump
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Few have navigated the turbulent politics of the Trump era like Nikki Haley. In early 2016, the then-South Carolina governor said she was “embarrassed” by candidate Donald Trump and decried his reluctance to condemn white supremacists. Nine months later, she agreed to join his Cabinet, serving as a key validator as Trump sought to win over skeptical world leaders and voters at home.
WRAL News
North Carolina AG won't defend abortion pill restrictions
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein won't defend state restrictions on dispensing abortion pills that are being challenged in a lawsuit and instead will argue the restrictions are preempted by federal regulations protecting access to the pills, Stein's office said Monday. The decision by Stein, a...
Ford to build $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Mich.
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan that would employ at least 2,500 people to make lower-cost batteries for a variety of new and existing electric vehicles. The plant, to be built on land being readied for industrial development about 100 miles...
NC House Republicans propose 'compromise' veto override rules
Republicans who control the state House of Representatives are revising their effort to pass controversial bills with little notice. Under a proposal filed Monday by state Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, legislators could vote to override the governor’s veto on the same day the House receives an official notice of the veto — or the same day the state Senate overrides it. If an override vote is not taken in either of those scenarios, the bill says, House members must wait until it is printed on the calendar published by the House clerk — essentially giving them a day’s notice.
Drink it up: Bipartisan bill would legalize happy hour in North Carolina
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, but in North Carolina that doesn’t mean much for after-work drink specials. Happy hours remain illegal — at least for now. On Monday, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers filed a bill that would allow individual cities and counties to legalize limited-time drink specials and promotions.
Poetic politician: Maine governor's skills include verse
AUGUSTA, MAINE — Many Mainers know Democratic Gov. Janet Mills as a level-headed leader, a pragmatic politician or even a former tough-minded prosecutor. But there’s another side to the governor — she’s a poet. “If more politicians knew poetry, and more poets knew politics, I am...
WRAL News
NC GOP lawmakers push for change on how board of education is picked
Republican state lawmakers are moving forward on a proposal to change how the North Carolina Board of Education is chosen. A bill scheduled for a Tuesday hearing would let voters decide who should sit on that board instead of them being appointed. Republican state lawmakers are moving forward on a...
Bread and milk or mascots: Choose your favorite WRAL Super Bowl ad
In 2022, WRAL unveiled a commercial that touched at the heart of North Carolinians – the moment of anxiety and fear whenever the slightest chance of wintry weather is in the air and a run on bread and milk. In 2023, WRAL asked the question… what if local mascots...
WRAL News
The future is here: Take a look at the first 3D-printed housing development in NC
LITTLETON, N.C. — A $30 million project in the Halifax County town of Littleton is aiming to become the first 3D-printed housing development in North Carolina. Project leaders hope it’ll bring affordable and green housing to an area on the rise. “It will address a couple things: affordability,...
NC Democratic Party ousts Richardson, shakes up party leadership
North Carolina Democrats sent a message to the state party’s establishment: the party needs better leaders. Members of the North Carolina Democratic Party on Saturday ousted their sitting chair, first vice chair, and second vice chair, voting instead to elect new candidates to the top four leadership positions. The...
Leaked document shows big changes could be underway at GOP-majority NC Supreme Court
The North Carolina Supreme Court is quietly working on a pair of new policies that could radically weaken the state’s appellate courts — a move critics view as a possible power grab by the high court’s new Republican majority. Supporters say it would make the courts more efficient.
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0