ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

11 states consider 'right to repair' for farming equipment

DENVER — On Colorado’s northeastern plains, where the pencil-straight horizon divides golden fields and blue sky, a farmer named Danny Wood scrambles to plant and harvest proso millet, dryland corn and winter wheat in short, seasonal windows. That is until his high-tech Steiger 370 tractor conks out. The...
COLORADO STATE
WRAL News

Haley faces 'high-wire act' in 2024 bid against Trump

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Few have navigated the turbulent politics of the Trump era like Nikki Haley. In early 2016, the then-South Carolina governor said she was “embarrassed” by candidate Donald Trump and decried his reluctance to condemn white supremacists. Nine months later, she agreed to join his Cabinet, serving as a key validator as Trump sought to win over skeptical world leaders and voters at home.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

North Carolina AG won't defend abortion pill restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein won't defend state restrictions on dispensing abortion pills that are being challenged in a lawsuit and instead will argue the restrictions are preempted by federal regulations protecting access to the pills, Stein's office said Monday. The decision by Stein, a...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC House Republicans propose 'compromise' veto override rules

Republicans who control the state House of Representatives are revising their effort to pass controversial bills with little notice. Under a proposal filed Monday by state Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, legislators could vote to override the governor’s veto on the same day the House receives an official notice of the veto — or the same day the state Senate overrides it. If an override vote is not taken in either of those scenarios, the bill says, House members must wait until it is printed on the calendar published by the House clerk — essentially giving them a day’s notice.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Poetic politician: Maine governor's skills include verse

AUGUSTA, MAINE — Many Mainers know Democratic Gov. Janet Mills as a level-headed leader, a pragmatic politician or even a former tough-minded prosecutor. But there’s another side to the governor — she’s a poet. “If more politicians knew poetry, and more poets knew politics, I am...
AUGUSTA, ME
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy