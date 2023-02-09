Republicans who control the state House of Representatives are revising their effort to pass controversial bills with little notice. Under a proposal filed Monday by state Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, legislators could vote to override the governor’s veto on the same day the House receives an official notice of the veto — or the same day the state Senate overrides it. If an override vote is not taken in either of those scenarios, the bill says, House members must wait until it is printed on the calendar published by the House clerk — essentially giving them a day’s notice.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO