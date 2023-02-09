Read full article on original website
"Love Knows No Color: The Heartwarming Love Story of A Interracial Couple"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
"From Motor City to Love City: A Journey to Falling in Love in Detroit"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James And D'Angelo Russell Are Already Drawing Up Plays With Him For The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers managed an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, with the result feeling like the team is turning a corner. Their new trade additions played a big part in the win with LeBron James out, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in particular made some big contributions.
Yardbarker
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Yardbarker
Young girl goes viral for reaction to sitting next to LeBron James
A young girl has gone viral for her great reaction to sitting next to LeBron James on Saturday night. James did not play in his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco due to his left ankle. Instead of being...
Yardbarker
Jay-Z Tried To Calm Down An Upset Denzel Washington During An Altercation At Lakers Game
Jay-Z and Denzel Washington starred in a curious moment during a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this week, with the former trying to calm down the latter as he was involved in a heated exchange courtside. Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, was trying to get Denzel calmed after he was...
Yardbarker
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
The Brooklyn Nets have a feel-good roster after the franchise traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Nets were expected to make a run for the championship this season, but Kyrie Irving's trade request and subsequent move changed the game for the organization. They can still expect to get some impressive wins, but the Big 3 era officially ended in 2023.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Named The Greatest Athlete Of All Time, LeBron James Is Not Even In The Top 5
The United States is home to many interesting sports, and as a result, there are a plethora of options for athletes to pursue a career across the nation. In each sport, there are many players who are simply better than the rest. If we further refine the criteria, every sport...
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Gets Real On LeBron James' GOAT Case
Paul Pierce and LeBron James may have had their share of rivalry, but the former had that "game sees game" moment when he lavished praise on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. James is currently basking in the glory of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in the NBA, and that saw players, former and present doff their hats in respect to the 38-year-old.
Yardbarker
Right Before The Lakers Traded Russell Westbrook, He Donated 400 Pairs Of Shoes To Students At South LA Charter Academy
Russell Westbrook's time with the Los Angeles Lakers was by no means ideal. Since getting traded to the team, Westbrook became a victim of constant hate from the iconic NBA franchise's fanbase. He was even burdened with a lot of blame for the Lakers' struggles this season, even after having decent games off the bench.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Likes The Size On Remodeled Lakers Roster
The Los Angeles Lakers roster looks a lot different now than it did at the start of the season as they made a variety of trades ahead of the deadline in hopes of getting back in contention. Among the acquisitions the Lakers made over the past few weeks are Rui...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi, and the Flyers and James van Riemsdyk
The Stars, Oilers, and Lightning might have some interest in Tyler Bertuzzi. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. “Okay, Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings. He’s on an expiring deal. There were some brief extension talks earlier this season, they didn’t go anywhere. Nothing was serious.
Yardbarker
Ex-Nuggets teammate takes apparent swipe at Jamal Murray
There may be some premium-grade beef marinating between Jamal Murray and a former teammate. Speaking with reporters on Monday for the first time as a member of the LA Clippers, guard Bones Hyland had some interesting comments. When asked about playing before in Denver with Murray and Nikola Jokic as...
Yardbarker
NFL exec predicts Chicago Bears will sign star free agent
The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
Yardbarker
Nuggets 'trade' for veteran guard Reggie Jackson
Denver sent its backup point guard, Bones Hyland, to the Clippers in a four-team deal that netted the Nuggets center Thomas Bryant, but due to salary differences, different team needs and possibly Pat Riley's nap screwing up L.A.'s plans, they weren't able to get Reggie Jackson from the Clippers directly. Enter the Charlotte Hornets.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley reveals his big bet on Super Bowl
Charles Barkley will have a lot at stake on Super Bowl Sunday. The retired NBA icon revealed this week on “The Steam Room Podcast” that he is betting a large amount of money on Super Bowl LVII. Barkley said that he will “probably” put $100K on the Philadelphia Eagles to win.
Yardbarker
Report: Russell Westbrook being recruited by one coach
Russell Westbrook is weighing his options with a buyout agreement expected between him and the Utah Jazz, and there is at least one coach who has reportedly reached out to recruit the point guard. In the latest episode of his “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes said he was...
Yardbarker
Eagles C Jason Kelce acknowledges brother's TD in humorous fashion
The brothers are off to a hot start in the first half of Super Bowl LVII. Too bad they're on opposite teams. Jason Kelce led the way for Philadelphia's 87 rushing yards, two Jalen Hurts touchdowns on the ground and multiple QB sneaks. Travis Kelce has a team-high three catches...
Yardbarker
Austin Reaves Breaks Down What Stood Out From New Additions In Win Over Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their refined roster in a win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Two Lakers made their debuts in purple in gold — Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt — and D’Angelo Russell began his second stint as a Laker. With just two...
Yardbarker
Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation
One Portland Trail Blazers player does not sound all that surprised about the current saga involving Gary Payton II. Reports broke on Friday that a four-team trade slated to send the veteran guard Payton from the Blazers to the Golden State Warriors was in serious jeopardy over Payton’s physical. The Warriors reportedly discovered that Payton had a core muscle injury that could sideline him for up to three months. Payton underwent core surgery over the summer and missed the first 35 games of the season before returning in early January.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Responds To Booing Fans At Super Bowl Final With A Simple 'King' Move
LeBron James turned 38 years old a couple of months ago and is currently playing the 20th NBA season of his career. But even being a 38-year-old cannot seem to stop James in his tracks of breaking records and putting up amazing performances. Apart from being one of the best...
