Yardbarker

James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."

The Brooklyn Nets have a feel-good roster after the franchise traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Nets were expected to make a run for the championship this season, but Kyrie Irving's trade request and subsequent move changed the game for the organization. They can still expect to get some impressive wins, but the Big 3 era officially ended in 2023.
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Gets Real On LeBron James' GOAT Case

Paul Pierce and LeBron James may have had their share of rivalry, but the former had that "game sees game" moment when he lavished praise on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. James is currently basking in the glory of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in the NBA, and that saw players, former and present doff their hats in respect to the 38-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Likes The Size On Remodeled Lakers Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers roster looks a lot different now than it did at the start of the season as they made a variety of trades ahead of the deadline in hopes of getting back in contention. Among the acquisitions the Lakers made over the past few weeks are Rui...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi, and the Flyers and James van Riemsdyk

The Stars, Oilers, and Lightning might have some interest in Tyler Bertuzzi. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. “Okay, Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings. He’s on an expiring deal. There were some brief extension talks earlier this season, they didn’t go anywhere. Nothing was serious.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Ex-Nuggets teammate takes apparent swipe at Jamal Murray

There may be some premium-grade beef marinating between Jamal Murray and a former teammate. Speaking with reporters on Monday for the first time as a member of the LA Clippers, guard Bones Hyland had some interesting comments. When asked about playing before in Denver with Murray and Nikola Jokic as...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL exec predicts Chicago Bears will sign star free agent

The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Nuggets 'trade' for veteran guard Reggie Jackson

Denver sent its backup point guard, Bones Hyland, to the Clippers in a four-team deal that netted the Nuggets center Thomas Bryant, but due to salary differences, different team needs and possibly Pat Riley's nap screwing up L.A.'s plans, they weren't able to get Reggie Jackson from the Clippers directly. Enter the Charlotte Hornets.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley reveals his big bet on Super Bowl

Charles Barkley will have a lot at stake on Super Bowl Sunday. The retired NBA icon revealed this week on “The Steam Room Podcast” that he is betting a large amount of money on Super Bowl LVII. Barkley said that he will “probably” put $100K on the Philadelphia Eagles to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Russell Westbrook being recruited by one coach

Russell Westbrook is weighing his options with a buyout agreement expected between him and the Utah Jazz, and there is at least one coach who has reportedly reached out to recruit the point guard. In the latest episode of his “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes said he was...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation

One Portland Trail Blazers player does not sound all that surprised about the current saga involving Gary Payton II. Reports broke on Friday that a four-team trade slated to send the veteran guard Payton from the Blazers to the Golden State Warriors was in serious jeopardy over Payton’s physical. The Warriors reportedly discovered that Payton had a core muscle injury that could sideline him for up to three months. Payton underwent core surgery over the summer and missed the first 35 games of the season before returning in early January.
