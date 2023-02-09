Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvey Illinois Is Still Not Safe: Mayor Clark Offers Puzzling Statement on Crime In HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
IRS makes statement about one-time government payments in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Utility Billing Relief Program for low-income Chicago households: Apply to get assistance for water/sewer servicesMark StarChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James And D'Angelo Russell Are Already Drawing Up Plays With Him For The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers managed an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, with the result feeling like the team is turning a corner. Their new trade additions played a big part in the win with LeBron James out, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in particular made some big contributions.
Devin Booker hints that Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges could eventually return to Suns
The Phoenix Suns paid a hefty price to acquire former Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. However, Devin Booker hinted after Friday night's win over the Indiana Pacers that two pieces of the Durant trade could eventually return to The Valley. When speaking with reporters,...
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Yardbarker
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
Yardbarker
Young girl goes viral for reaction to sitting next to LeBron James
A young girl has gone viral for her great reaction to sitting next to LeBron James on Saturday night. James did not play in his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco due to his left ankle. Instead of being...
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Gets Real On LeBron James' GOAT Case
Paul Pierce and LeBron James may have had their share of rivalry, but the former had that "game sees game" moment when he lavished praise on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. James is currently basking in the glory of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in the NBA, and that saw players, former and present doff their hats in respect to the 38-year-old.
Yardbarker
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
The Brooklyn Nets have a feel-good roster after the franchise traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Nets were expected to make a run for the championship this season, but Kyrie Irving's trade request and subsequent move changed the game for the organization. They can still expect to get some impressive wins, but the Big 3 era officially ended in 2023.
Yardbarker
Jay-Z Tried To Calm Down An Upset Denzel Washington During An Altercation At Lakers Game
Jay-Z and Denzel Washington starred in a curious moment during a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this week, with the former trying to calm down the latter as he was involved in a heated exchange courtside. Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, was trying to get Denzel calmed after he was...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Named The Greatest Athlete Of All Time, LeBron James Is Not Even In The Top 5
The United States is home to many interesting sports, and as a result, there are a plethora of options for athletes to pursue a career across the nation. In each sport, there are many players who are simply better than the rest. If we further refine the criteria, every sport...
Yardbarker
Bulls Making Pitch to Russell Westbrook?
And per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT, Bulls coach Billy Donovan has already been in touch. Westbrook, of course, was traded to the Jazz last week after nearly two full rocky seasons with the Lakers. He and the Jazz are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout, resulting in Westbrook becoming a free agent.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Likes The Size On Remodeled Lakers Roster
The Los Angeles Lakers roster looks a lot different now than it did at the start of the season as they made a variety of trades ahead of the deadline in hopes of getting back in contention. Among the acquisitions the Lakers made over the past few weeks are Rui...
Yardbarker
Report: Russell Westbrook being recruited by one coach
Russell Westbrook is weighing his options with a buyout agreement expected between him and the Utah Jazz, and there is at least one coach who has reportedly reached out to recruit the point guard. In the latest episode of his “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes said he was...
Yardbarker
Suns Analyst Delivers Wild Take On Kevin Durant Move: "Worst Trade In Arizona Sports History."
Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns ahead of the trade deadline, and there is no doubt that many consider it a good move for the franchise. After all, Kevin Durant is a superstar, that is a scoring machine. This season, Kevin Durant was having a stellar season with the Brooklyn Nets prior to the trade, averaging 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 5.3 APG.
Yardbarker
Right Before The Lakers Traded Russell Westbrook, He Donated 400 Pairs Of Shoes To Students At South LA Charter Academy
Russell Westbrook's time with the Los Angeles Lakers was by no means ideal. Since getting traded to the team, Westbrook became a victim of constant hate from the iconic NBA franchise's fanbase. He was even burdened with a lot of blame for the Lakers' struggles this season, even after having decent games off the bench.
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II
Chauncey Billups on Friday responded to some allegations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of Gary Payton II. The Golden State Warriors agreed to a trade with the Blazers on Thursday that would send Payton to Golden State for five second-round picks. The deal involved Detroit and Atlanta, as James Wiseman was being traded to the Pistons and Saddiq Bey to the Hawks.
Yardbarker
Austin Reaves Breaks Down What Stood Out From New Additions In Win Over Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their refined roster in a win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Two Lakers made their debuts in purple in gold — Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt — and D’Angelo Russell began his second stint as a Laker. With just two...
Yardbarker
Best NBA bets today: Best prop bets for New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
The new-look Brooklyn Nets will take on their cross-town rivals in the New York Knicks for what should be one of the better games of Monday's NBA slate. While the Nets did just make some huge changes during the deadline, the Nets only come in as a 2.5-point favorite. The books are expecting a close game and that's perfect for our Knicks vs. Nets player props.
Yardbarker
Nuggets 'trade' for veteran guard Reggie Jackson
Denver sent its backup point guard, Bones Hyland, to the Clippers in a four-team deal that netted the Nuggets center Thomas Bryant, but due to salary differences, different team needs and possibly Pat Riley's nap screwing up L.A.'s plans, they weren't able to get Reggie Jackson from the Clippers directly. Enter the Charlotte Hornets.
Yardbarker
Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Edits Himself From Picture Of Being Dunked On In Super Bowl Ad
Giannis Antetokoumpo is easily one of the most consistent stars in the NBA. He's been among the best players in the league for over half a decade and already has a Hall of Fame career. However, he can always achieve more. Giannis is one of the funniest superstars in the...
Yardbarker
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
Comments / 0