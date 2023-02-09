ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Gets Real On LeBron James' GOAT Case

Paul Pierce and LeBron James may have had their share of rivalry, but the former had that "game sees game" moment when he lavished praise on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. James is currently basking in the glory of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in the NBA, and that saw players, former and present doff their hats in respect to the 38-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."

The Brooklyn Nets have a feel-good roster after the franchise traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Nets were expected to make a run for the championship this season, but Kyrie Irving's trade request and subsequent move changed the game for the organization. They can still expect to get some impressive wins, but the Big 3 era officially ended in 2023.
Yardbarker

Bulls Making Pitch to Russell Westbrook?

And per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT, Bulls coach Billy Donovan has already been in touch. Westbrook, of course, was traded to the Jazz last week after nearly two full rocky seasons with the Lakers. He and the Jazz are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout, resulting in Westbrook becoming a free agent.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Likes The Size On Remodeled Lakers Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers roster looks a lot different now than it did at the start of the season as they made a variety of trades ahead of the deadline in hopes of getting back in contention. Among the acquisitions the Lakers made over the past few weeks are Rui...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Russell Westbrook being recruited by one coach

Russell Westbrook is weighing his options with a buyout agreement expected between him and the Utah Jazz, and there is at least one coach who has reportedly reached out to recruit the point guard. In the latest episode of his “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes said he was...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II

Chauncey Billups on Friday responded to some allegations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of Gary Payton II. The Golden State Warriors agreed to a trade with the Blazers on Thursday that would send Payton to Golden State for five second-round picks. The deal involved Detroit and Atlanta, as James Wiseman was being traded to the Pistons and Saddiq Bey to the Hawks.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Best NBA bets today: Best prop bets for New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

The new-look Brooklyn Nets will take on their cross-town rivals in the New York Knicks for what should be one of the better games of Monday's NBA slate. While the Nets did just make some huge changes during the deadline, the Nets only come in as a 2.5-point favorite. The books are expecting a close game and that's perfect for our Knicks vs. Nets player props.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Nuggets 'trade' for veteran guard Reggie Jackson

Denver sent its backup point guard, Bones Hyland, to the Clippers in a four-team deal that netted the Nuggets center Thomas Bryant, but due to salary differences, different team needs and possibly Pat Riley's nap screwing up L.A.'s plans, they weren't able to get Reggie Jackson from the Clippers directly. Enter the Charlotte Hornets.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.

