Robert (Bob) Mirando Cirulli

Robert, age 90, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Bob was born August 7, 1932 to the late Mirando and Monica (Obalek) Cirulli in Elmira, NY.

Bob graduated from Elmira Free Academy and then served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. After his military service concluded, he was employed for many years with McDonnell Douglas (now The Boeing Company) in St. Louis, Missouri as an aircraft/aviation Inspector and was a proud member of District 9 Machinists, International Association of Machinists (IAMAW). Bob retired in 1995.

Bob and his wife, Lorraine, then moved to Sun City West, Arizona to spend their remaining years together in the Valley of the Sun. Bob and Lorraine loved to travel and they traveled extensively around the globe during their retirement years.

Bob is survived by his devoted spouse of 67 years, Lorraine F. (Welch) Cirulli and was preceded in death by son Paul, sister Marie, brother Edward, and niece Kathy (Cirulli) Miller. Bob is survived by one brother, William Cirulli of Elmira NY; nieces: Karen (Cirulli) Slaughter of St. Petersburg FL, Ann Marie Cirulli of Mobile AL, Patricia (Cirulli) Cherry of Dothan, AL; and nephews, John Cirulli of Tampa FL and Michael Cirulli of Dothan AL.

A memorial service will be held at Camino del Sol Funeral Home located at 13738 W. Camino Del Sol, Sun City West, AZ 85375 on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. Interment with military honors will be directly after the service. Bob’s final resting place is the Veterans Pavilion of Honor at Camino Del Sol.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Robert Cirulli to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/donate. Online condolences can be shared at www.caminodelsol.com.