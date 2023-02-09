Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Two Alex Murdaugh trial jurors replaced after testing positive for COVID; DNA results are presented
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Two jurors in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial have been replaced after they tested positive for COVID. The news was announced in the court Monday morning before testimony began. The jurors had to step down because they were going to have to miss testimony, which was disqualifying. Two alternates were picked to take their place.
