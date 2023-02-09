Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Jones Votes “No” to Limit Medical Liability
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The Republican juggernaut in Des Moines continues to pass legislation they deem “priority” with their absolute control of the Governor’s office and both houses of the legislature. State Representative Ann Meyer is a Fort Dodge nurse who says high awards are hurting Iowan’s access to care.
Ethics chief: No reason to investigate state regulator who took industry job
The administrator of Iowa’s state ethics panel says he sees no reason to investigate a former nursing home regulator who landed a job in the industry while working for the state. Iowa’s so-called “revolving door law” bars individuals from, within two years of leaving their state job, collecting pay from any company in relation to […] The post Ethics chief: No reason to investigate state regulator who took industry job appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lake Urging Iowans to Press 2024 Candidates About Voter Fraud
(Radio Iowa) Arizona Republican Kari Lake is urging Iowans to ask the presidential candidates who’ll be campaigning here where they stand on election integrity. “I don’t care if they call us election deniers,” Lake said. “I’m an election reform advocate. That’s what I am.” Lake lost her 2022 race for Arizona governor by 17,000 votes. She’s asking the Arizona Court of Appeals to revive her lawsuit alleging illegal voting and problems with ballot printers cost her the election. Lake, an Iowa native, drew large crowds at events in Bettendorf and Ankeny this weekend.
Three bills pass through the Iowa House Health and Human Services Committee
(Des Moines) Three bills passed through the Iowa House Health and Human Services Committee this week. Iowa House Representative Tom Moore, of Griswold, said House File Bill 57, the Psychiatry Fellowship bill, revises the state-funded psychiatry residency program that was established last session to include two fellowship positions. The program will annually graduate 9 psychiatry residents and 2 psychiatry fellows.
bleedingheartland.com
Hog confinements and human health
Photo by Larry Stone taken outside an Iowa hog confinement, published with permission. Iowans continue to advocate for tighter regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), which house more than 23 million hogs in the state. The animals produce manure equivalent to the waste from more than 83 million people. This publication outlines the problem and potential solutions: Hog Confinements and Human Health: the intersection of science, morals, and law.
Radio Iowa
Three counties see first cases of CWD in deer
DNR state deer biologist, Jace Elliott, says testing during the recent season found more cases of chronic wasting disease. “Unfortunately, about 84 deer tested positive across the state this year. Now keep in mind, that’s out of about 5000 deer that were sampled statewide this year alone,” Elliott says. “So our prevalence is still relatively low statewide, although there are areas in the state where it’s much higher.”
Several bills pass through the Iowa House Education Committee
(Des Moines) Iowa House Representative Tom Moore, of Griswold, said seven bills passed through the Education Committee on Tuesday. House File 100 is a bill I introduced to committee that would remove the requirement that teachers must be 21 years of age prior to obtaining their teacher licensure. House File...
Could Iowa Be The Next State With NO State Income Tax?
If Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has her way, Iowa could soon be the next state in which its residents no longer are required to pay state income tax. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Governor Reynolds stated last week that it is her goal to abolish the state income tax by the end of her four-year term. State lawmakers have already passed numerous tax reform measures over the past several years, including the new 'flat tax' rate for personal income tax. Income taxes in Iowa will be phased down to a flat rate of 3.9% by 2026. That means every resident in Iowa will be in the one remaining tax bracket no matter what they earn, according to the Gazette.
Tougher consequences for drivers who endanger bicyclists on Iowa roadways
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Senate is currently deliberating on a new bill to ensure the safety of cyclists on the roads. Under the current law, code section 321.281(1) prohibits drivers from steering their vehicles toward a cyclist unreasonably. The scheduled fine for this violation is $325.
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed education bill comes with several student learning restrictions
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented an education bill on Thursday that would restrict what students can and can not learn. The bill stated that it would require school districts to put all instruction material including books and lesson plans online, along with steps on how to request a book to be removed. Any book removed from one school district would then go on a removal list with every school district in the state needing parental consent for students wishing to check out the book.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, February 13th, 2023
(Statewide) -- DNR state deer biologist, Jace Elliott, says testing during the recent season found around 84 deer tested positive for CWD across the state this year. That's out of about five-thousand deer that were sampled -- which he says is still relatively low. CWD cases have been heavier in south-central Iowa, particularly Wayne County. There have also been concentrations in the northeast corner of Winneshiek, Fayette, Allamakee, and Clayton Counties. Elliott says Plymouth County, Grundy County and Lucas County all detected their first positive case of C-W-D this year. The Iowa D-N-R has been tracking the disease since it was first discovered in Iowa in Allamakee County in 2013.
burlingtonbeacon.com
Supes Delay Tax Levy Hearing
Above: Des Moines County Board of Supervisor Tom Broeker, right, talks to county supervisor Shane McCampbell during a board meeting last month. Beacon File Photo/John Lovretta. City and county governments are anxiously awaiting the Iowa Legislature to vote on a tax reform bill so they can adjust their annual budgets.
Iowa's electric vehicle fee increase
Iowa's electric vehicle owners will pay more at charging stations starting in July.Driving the news: Similar to a gas tax, the state is implementing a $.026 per kilowatt hour excise tax at public charging stations.That's on top of an annual supplemental EV registration fee of $130.Why it matters: Electric vehicles are expected to be the “new normal” someday. President Biden's goal by 2030 is for half of U.S. vehicle sales to be electric, writes Axios’ Ben Geman.As of Dec. 2012, 10,722 electric vehicles were registered in Iowa — about .2% of all cars in the state.What's happening: The Iowa Department...
Illinois lawmakers want to ‘Void the FOID’ gun license system
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — New legislation introduced in Springfield would repeal the state’s Firearm Owners’ Identification card system. According to Sen. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) and Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park), who filed similar legislation in both the Illinois Senate and Illinois House, federal background checks and waiting periods are adequate in weeding out those who […]
Deadly Deer Disease Found In Three New Iowa Counties
Over the last few years, Iowans have become accustomed to biosecurity and minimizing the spread of disease. Whether it’s with humans with COVID-19, or birds with highly pathogenic avian influenza, safety precautions were taken to try to slow the spread. When it comes to deer, hunters are being told...
KCJJ
State of Iowa paid out millions in unwarranted jobless benefits in 2022
The State of Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year, doubling the figure of a year before. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that newly disclosed state data from Iowa Workforce Development shows 89% of the overpayments made last year were not the result of unemployment fraud, but of state decisions that were reversed on appeal or innocent mistakes made by Iowans seeking benefits.
kiwaradio.com
Navigator pipeline project has generated a lot of questions
IARN — With any major project that is meant to improve infrastructure, there are always a lot of questions, as well as there should be. You cannot do a project of this scale without considering the implications to safety, the environment, land and property rights, and economics. Navigator CO2...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
kiwaradio.com
House votes for more money for grants from Iowa Veterans Fund
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa House has unanimously voted to increase the annual budget for grants from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund by more than a third. The grants are to help low income veterans cover unexpected expenses like car repairs. The 500-thousand dollar allotment for the current budgeting year ran out last fall. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says there’d be 800-thousand dollars in grants available each year if the bill becomes law.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gov. Reynold Touts Tax Cut Competition Among GOP Governors
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, on Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds is introducing herself to the nation by delivering the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
