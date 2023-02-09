The Minnesota Timberwolves might just be one of the most confusing teams in the NBA right now. They shocked the league when they overpaid by a very large margin to acquire Rudy Gobert last offseason, and have struggled to make the sort of leap they were expected to make early on this season. Given their strange spot in Western Conference standings (30-29, ninth place) it was fair to wonder what they would do at the trade deadline.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO