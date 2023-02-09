Read full article on original website
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Color Run to help Maza family
THATCHER — Nathaniel’s Childhood Cancer Foundation has announced the beneficiary of this year’s Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Color Run. The run will raise funds for Cayden Maza, who is Phoenix Children’s Hospital battling cancer. The event is Saturday, Feb. 25, at the middle campus of...
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford taking bids for new stop lights on 20th Avenue
Safford —The City of Safford is taking bids on the next big part of the 20th Avenue Improvement Project — traffic signals. On Saturday, the city solicited bids for the supply and installation of stop lights at the intersections of 20th and Relation Street, and 20th and Golf Course Road.
Comments / 0