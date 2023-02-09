Read full article on original website
Huskies Going for Season Sweet Against Pawnee
The Red-Hot Pawhuska Huskies wrap up its regular season Tuesday on the road against Pawnee. The Huskies and Black Bears are no strangers as these squads played less than two weeks ago. Huskies swept the Black Bears and looking to try to go for the season sweep. The #12 Lady...
More District Play For Area A & B Schools
Class B schools in Northeast Oklahoma are going to be playing for District titles on Saturday, as several area clubs won their elimination playoff games on Thursday and Friday. The Copan boys dispatched of South Coffeyville, 66-21. Hornets advance to the District title round against Welch on Saturday night at...
Bartlesville High wrestling wrapped up its regular season with a 78-6 win over Nathan Hale on a dual over the weekend. Regionals are up next for Bruin wrestling this weekend. Head coach Josh Pulsifer says he thinks he has a good chance at getting a number of guys qualified for state.
Pawhuska Teacher of the Year; Elevator Update
The Pawhuska School Board had its regular monthly meeting Monday evening and announced its district teacher of the year with Michelle Walker receiving the awards. Principal Bron Williams had this to say about Mrs. Walker. An update on the junior high elevator as parts for the elevator are expected to...
Grocery Giveaway February 14
City Church is having its Valentine Grocery Giveaway in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St. The grocery giveaway starts at 5:30 and ends at 6:30. It is...
Tuesday, February 14, is Election Day for Bartlesville School Bond Issue
Tuesday, February 14, 2023, is the election date for the Bartlesville Public Schools Bond Election. Bartlesville Public School Board recently voted hold a new school bond issue set for February 14, 2023. According Supt. Chuck McCauley, your taxes will not increase with the passage of the bond issue. Appearing on...
Bartlesville Man Seen for Domestic
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court this Monday on the charge of domestic. Back on February 11th, a domestic call was made to the BPD in reference to a domestic involving a Matthew Gilman. When the responding officer arrived at the residence on the 400 block of Chickasaw, noticed a woman with a bloody nose.
CITY MATTERS 2-13-23
Operation Clean House is the free, countywide event for Washington County residents to dispose of hazardous household and automotive goods without harming the environment or endangering human health. Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON on Monday was Terry Lauritsen, P.E. Engineering and Water Utilities Director, who said the annual event will be held this year on Earth Day, April 22.
Wa. County Commissioners Approve Expenditures
The Washington County commissioners met and approved several items and reviewed depository accounts during their regular Monday meeting. Commissioner Mike Bouvier was absent, but Mike Dunlap and Mitch Antle headed the agenda. The commissioners approved line-item expenditures for an ARPA project for installation of ARUBA switches after a presentation from Washington County Emergency Management director Kary Cox.
Public Health Emergency End Date is Near
The Osage County Commissioners met in what was a quick meeting that had an unexpected update early into the meeting. Scott Haywood with the Osage County Health Department gave this COVID-19 update along with the commissioner’s reaction and a sigh of relief. The commissioners also approved and signed a...
Nowata County Commissioners Announce New Deputies
The Nowata County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting on a very short agenda, but they announced the appointments of a couple of deputies. Commissioner Friddle ended the meeting by announcing that the Commissioners will not meet next Monday due to it being President’s Day. They will instead meet the following day on Tuesday at their regularly scheduled time.
