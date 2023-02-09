‘Still fighting’: Catawba Co. man who didn’t want COVID vaccine gets kidney transplant

A man in Catawba County who refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19 has now received a lifesaving transplant.

“I got told I was going to die twice because I wouldn’t get the vaccine by doctors at these hospitals,” Chad Carswell told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty.

The double amputee’s story made national headlines last year when he said he was denied a kidney transplant from Atrium Health because of his vaccination status.

Carswell told Faherty these days, his health is improving -- so much so that he no longer has to undergo dialysis treatment.

He showed Faherty photos taken minutes after his kidney transplant surgery at Duke University Hospital. He also shared pictures of his mother, who gave up one of her kidneys to save his life.

“I love my mom to death and she saved my life. I’d always tell her -- just like I have from day one -- thank you,” Carswell said. “I’m just thankful that God seen it happen the way that he did.”

But a year ago, Carswell wasn’t sure he’d get the surgery. He said Atrium Health in Winston-Salem turned him down because he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“If you choose to get it because you think it’s the best for you, then by all means get the vaccine. If you think it’s best for your family, by all means get it,” Carswell said. “To me it should be a choice. No one should force you to get anything.”

Carswell said he had already had COVID twice, but was still denied the surgery because of the policy.

At the time, Atrium Health sent Channel 9 a statement saying, “The reason it is recommended is to provide protection for the patient. Transplant patients are at high risk for severe illness if they don’t have preexisting immunity prior to being transplanted.”

Carswell said he is thankful Duke University Hospital allowed the surgery, and for the support he’s gotten from family and friends. He hopes all hospitals will reconsider their policies when it comes to the vaccine.

“I’m still fighting the fight,” he said. “My goal is still the same as it was before -- I just want to help people. It’s never about me, it’s about God blessing me.”

Faherty reached out to Atrium Health about their policy and whether it’s changed, but is still waiting to hear back.

