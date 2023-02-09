Open in App
Catawba County, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

‘Still fighting’: Catawba Co. man who didn’t want COVID vaccine gets kidney transplant

By Dave Faherty,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otlIC_0kiHUphz00

A man in Catawba County who refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19 has now received a lifesaving transplant.

“I got told I was going to die twice because I wouldn’t get the vaccine by doctors at these hospitals,” Chad Carswell told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty.

The double amputee’s story made national headlines last year when he said he was denied a kidney transplant from Atrium Health because of his vaccination status.

PREVIOUS: ‘I will die free’: Unvaccinated Burke County man denied kidney transplant by hospital

Carswell told Faherty these days, his health is improving -- so much so that he no longer has to undergo dialysis treatment.

He showed Faherty photos taken minutes after his kidney transplant surgery at Duke University Hospital. He also shared pictures of his mother, who gave up one of her kidneys to save his life.

“I love my mom to death and she saved my life. I’d always tell her -- just like I have from day one -- thank you,” Carswell said. “I’m just thankful that God seen it happen the way that he did.”

But a year ago, Carswell wasn’t sure he’d get the surgery. He said Atrium Health in Winston-Salem turned him down because he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“If you choose to get it because you think it’s the best for you, then by all means get the vaccine. If you think it’s best for your family, by all means get it,” Carswell said. “To me it should be a choice. No one should force you to get anything.”

ALSO READ: ‘I felt exposed’: Meck County sends internal email identifying unvaccinated employees

Carswell said he had already had COVID twice, but was still denied the surgery because of the policy.

At the time, Atrium Health sent Channel 9 a statement saying, “The reason it is recommended is to provide protection for the patient. Transplant patients are at high risk for severe illness if they don’t have preexisting immunity prior to being transplanted.”

Carswell said he is thankful Duke University Hospital allowed the surgery, and for the support he’s gotten from family and friends. He hopes all hospitals will reconsider their policies when it comes to the vaccine.

“I’m still fighting the fight,” he said. “My goal is still the same as it was before -- I just want to help people. It’s never about me, it’s about God blessing me.”

Faherty reached out to Atrium Health about their policy and whether it’s changed, but is still waiting to hear back.

(WATCH BELOW: NC child dies from flu complications; officials urge everyone to get vaccinated)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
2 Atrium Health employees forge lifelong bond over near-tragedy
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
Two charged in pregnant woman’s murder in Burke County
Fort Mill, SC21 hours ago
Salisbury VA asking people to open homes for veterans needing long-term care
Salisbury, NC19 hours ago
Wilkes County Man Charged With Assaulting Woman Setting Home On Fire
Boomer, NC11 hours ago
Gastonia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
Gastonia, NC1 day ago
Man shot, killed in southwest Charlotte was protecting his sister, mother says
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
China Grove man accused of plotting death of woman he met at gas station, deputies say
China Grove, NC5 hours ago
Suspect shot in head, killed during struggle with Rowan County deputies, sheriff says
Salisbury, NC1 day ago
3 hurt in Uptown Charlotte shooting, CMPD report confirms
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Gastonia police looking for missing 14-year-old
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
Family of slain father gets some sense of relief after man pleads guilty in court
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
Claremont Woman Charged With Trafficking Heroin
Claremont, NC1 day ago
Woman hit, killed by car while crossing street in wheelchair, Pineville police say
Pineville, NC1 day ago
New details released in South End murder-suicide
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Man charged with possesion of nearly 130 ounces of liquid fentanyl, deputies say
Mooresville, NC2 days ago
Pedestrian will survive after being hit by bus in Huntersville, police say
Huntersville, NC2 days ago
Speed a factor in deadly motorcycle crash in Gastonia, police say
Gastonia, NC1 day ago
‘She offered to take our hand’: Officers reflect on talking woman off Sugar Creek Bridge
Charlotte, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy