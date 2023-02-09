Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued by National Weather Service
Super Bowl Sunday could be a slippery Sunday if your driving today. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight for Highland, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties in Virginia and Pendleton County in West Virginia. . NWS is forecasting mixed precipitation with one to three inches of snow, with some higher amounts possible along and in the mountains. Those areas could see four inches of snow.
Icy Forecast Could Put Damper on Super Sunday
Valley roadways could be dangerous tonight and tomorrow as the latest round of winter weather moves through the area. A mix of rain and snow is forecasted to fall in the Shenandoah Valley by early Sunday, with a secondary blast possible later in the morning. According to the Virginia Department...
