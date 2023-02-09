Super Bowl Sunday could be a slippery Sunday if your driving today. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight for Highland, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties in Virginia and Pendleton County in West Virginia. . NWS is forecasting mixed precipitation with one to three inches of snow, with some higher amounts possible along and in the mountains. Those areas could see four inches of snow.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO