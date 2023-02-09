Here’s the Lewisville City Council candidates who have filed to run in the upcoming May 6 election

Read full article on original website
McKinney has always been home for Empress Drane, the city's secretary
Empress Drane's story began in McKinney and continues here to this day. A graduate of McKinney High School, Drane now serves as the McKinney City Secretary. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
From Allen politician to Plano teacher, see how Ross Obermeyer strives to ameliorate his community
Ross Obermeyer is a longtime area resident who has a heart for public service, spanning from a 15-year tenure on Allen City Council to teaching at the Einstein School in Plano. Obermeyer was honored by the city of Allen for his decades-long history of public service. In all his roles,...
Giving back to the community one T-shirt at a time fuels Celina resident Jim Scano, founder of Atomic T-Shirts
Jim Scano's story includes a variety of plot points: He's served as a firefighter, partnered in a startup engineering firm, sold training courses and more. He came to Celina in 2009 with his family and has since become a key member of the city's business community, launching a fundraiser program through his business, Atomic T-Shirts, serving on the Celina Chamber of Commerce and Celina Education Foundation boards and serving on the steering committee for the Leadership Celina class.
Live, dine, work, play in Carrollton: Lemma Coffee Roasters becomes downtown staple
Lemma Coffee Roasters started in 2017 as Daniel Baum’s apartment garage experiment, which soon turned into an entire roasting operation. Lemma Coffee Roasters' first home was in a warehouse space in Denton and through farmers markets, the company began to build customers and brand recognition. In 2019, Lemma Coffee Roasters opened a cafe in Downtown Carrollton and is now a staple in the community.
This Lewisville Police Captain has been serving his community for almost 30 years
Casey Carter is a police captain for the Lewisville Police Department where he has served the city since 1994. A big part of his job is helping people, which he said is something he truly enjoys. When he’s not working, Carter can be found building things, restoring antique cars, ranching, flying airplanes, and spending time with his family.
Local coffee roastery owner is looking to put Coppell on the map when it comes to great coffee
Justin Runyon is the owner of Runyon Coffee Roasting Company, where he roasts between 75 to 100 pounds of coffee every week to sell to the Coppell community during the Coppell Farmers Market on Saturdays. Besides coffee, Runyon enjoys learning about anything and everything including philosophy, self-improvement, photography, technology, and entrepreneurship.
This Plano teacher, coach has been impacting the lives of students for more than 4 decades
Whether it be in the classroom, on the field or working at a local Home Depot, Coach Harold Nutall strives to make a difference in his community. Nutall began his tenure at Plano ISD in 1987 at Schimelpfenig Middle School. While he was supposed to move from his coaching job in McKinney to Texas Tech, Plano coaching legend John Clark had different plans.
Martin's defense helps to lead Little Elm to first district title in 21 years
One of the first memories that Little Elm junior guard Madison Martin had of playing basketball came when she played for i9 Sports. When Martin played defense, she had to guard a player with the same colored arm band. It was a skill that she developed and excelled in rather quickly. It was around that time when she realized that defense can be one of her strengths.
Murphy’s leadership has Cowgirls prime for another playoff run
Before Ryan Murphy was hired as Coppell head girls basketball coach in 2019, he was well aware of the happenings within the Cowgirls’ program. That’s because Murphy previously served as an assistant coach for the Cowboys basketball team for three seasons under current former head coach and current Coppell athletic director Kit Pehl. But when Kristen Davis stepped down as Cowgirls head coach, Murphy applied for the position and his hiring was approved by the Coppell ISD board of education in July 2019.
Playoff preview: Breaking down the field for area teams in the Class 5A, 6A girls basketball playoffs
Tuesday night marked the final night of the regular season for girls basketball teams across the state of Texas. And for Hebron, Little Elm and The Colony, it proved to be a historic night. The Lady Hawks, Lady Lobos and Lady Cougars won their respective districts. Hebron topped Marcus, 58-35, to clinch the District 6-6A title. The Lady Lobos used a strong fourth quarter to topple Allen, 69-53, and capture the District 5-6A championship – first district title won by Little Elm in 21 years. And for the Lady Cougars, The Colony completed a massive turnaround by winning the District 9-5A title.
