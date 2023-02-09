Michael Kors’ Spring Ad Campaign Photographed in Monte Carlo

Michael Kors photographed its spring campaign in Monte Carlo featuring models Mica Argañaraz and Mona Tougaard dressed in the season’s luxe styles. The Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin shot the campaign featuring the theme urban resort.

“Urban resort to me is the best of both worlds, it’s the luxury and sleek elegance of city life with the laid-back glamour you find in the best resorts,” said Michael Kors . “This collection uses a lot of elements that you normally find on holiday — lots of white, lots of bareness, soft caftans, bare strippy sandals — mixed with the crisp tailoring and polish you need in an urban environment. Monte Carlo was the perfect destination to bring the mood of the collection to life.”

Among the looks featured are sarongs and caftans, sharply tailored suits and Chesterfield coats. A palette of crisp white, graphic black, tropical lime and bold poppy is balanced by soft tones of pearl, silver, dune and gold. The Campbell satchel, made of luxe Italian leather, is spotlighted as well as other must-have bags: The Dede hobo, a slouchy, oversized bag and the Tina minaudière, a statement Italian leather clutch.

The global campaign will run on social media platforms, digital outlets and in traditional outdoor media placement, while print ads will run in select spring issues.