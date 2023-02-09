Read full article on original website
St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls expels students involved in racist video
St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls expelled the students involved in a racist video released on social media last week and announced over the weekend new safety measures and anti-racist actions to be taken.
Students allege culture of racism at NE Philly school following fallout of viral blackface video
In-person classes were canceled on Friday for students at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls after a racist video with some of its white students went viral. Some still came to protest what they say is a trend of harassment for Black students.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Memo to Superintendent Tony Watlington
Last June, a new superintendent took charge of Philadelphia schools, and a new set of goals, benchmarks and strategic plans will soon emerge. Especially in light of the recent court decision declaring the funding formula for Philadelphia schools unconstitutional, we want to feel optimistic, to believe that we will soon become, as the superintendent as proposed, “the fastest improving large urban district in the country,” but it actually feels more like déjà vu all over again.
Philly Catholic School Investigating Racist Student Video
The backlash continues after a video surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia's St. Hubert's Catholic High School students doing blackface and invoking offensive stereotypes. The clip, the origin of which was not immediately clear, shows a group of teens coloring a girl's face brown and laughing. While doing so, one...
Philadelphia schools under fire after teens display racist behavior in video
In a video posted to social media, Philadelphia high school students were seen making racist comments as one teenager’s face was sprayed painted black. NBC’s Valerie Castro has more on the outrage from parents and the response from the Archdiocese. Warning: The video is disturbing. Feb. 10, 2023.
phillyvoice.com
Temple grad students will continue picketing despite 'union-busting tactics'
Graduate students at Temple continued to picket on the school's North Philadelphia campus for a second straight week as they petition for a new contract that includes higher wages and better benefits. Members of the Temple University Graduate Students' Association union participating in the strike lost their tuition remission as...
fox29.com
Former city council member David Oh announces candidacy for Philadelphia mayor
PHILADELPHIA - Former Philadelphia council member David Oh has announced his candidacy for Philadelphia mayor. Oh made the announcement Monday, making him a Republican in a crowded race with several Democrat candidates. His campaign alleges he has the most diverse supporters of any candidate in the race. Oh, a Philadelphia...
Blackface video on social media draws protest, controversy to 2 NE Philly high schools
One week into Black History Month, two Philadelphia schools are at the center of controversy after several white students were seen in a social media video participating in blackface and using racist language.
Philadelphia's open-air drug market is 'a third-world country,' former resident and addict says
Frank Rodriguez, a recovering drug addict, compared Kensington — an open-air drug market in Philadelphia — to a third-world country on Fox and Friends First.
NBC Philadelphia
Temple Withdraws Free Tuition From Striking Grad Students
Temple University has withdrawn free tuition from striking graduate student assistants and given them a month to pay or face sanctions. A notice from the bursar’s office posted online by a striker said students involved must pay their spring tuition bill in full by March 9 or face a $100 late fee and a financial hold on their account, which would bar them from registering for more classes, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
4 dead, 5 injured in shootings during a violent overnight in Philly
Four men were killed and five other people were injured in multiple shootings in another violent overnight in Philadelphia. The deadly violence included a double homicide about 1:47 a.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street in North Philadelphia. There, police said, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.
Shooting outside Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson Hospital
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene. We'll update this page as more information comes into our newsroom.
CRISIS IN KENSINGTON: Opioids hit Philadelphia like an atomic bomb. This man is documenting the fallout
Frank Rodriguez sold heroin for years before himself becoming an addict. Six years clean, he now aims to humanize addicts in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
Phillymag.com
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
Philadelphia police investigate after gunshot involving SEPTA bus in Germantown
A shot was heard by those on the bus. There were 25 passengers on board at the time.
Brand Relocations: Philly Proprietors Heed Migratory Call of Montgomery County Addresses
HipCityVeg, one of a number of brand relocations to Montgomery County. A geographic, commerce-related, post-pandemic trend, brand relocations to Montgomery County, caught the attention of journalist Sandy Smith, who provided details on it in Philadelphia Magazine. In response to ongoing suburban shopper reluctance to travel to Center City for goods...
Pottstown School District Superintendent on Tower Health Ruling: ‘I Look Forward to Them Paying Up’
Last week, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled that Tower Health–owned Pottstown Hospital (among three others in the region) is ineligible for property-tax exemptions. Harold Brubaker explained that decision’s implications in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The opinion represents a significant victory for Pottstown School District, one of the four...
Main Line Media News
Plymouth man sent to prison for role in multi-county gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Plymouth Township man will spend at least 18 years behind bars for his lead role in operating a multi-county gun trafficking organization that relied heavily on straw purchase schemes. Alexander Aaron Smith, 22, of the 3000 block of Jolly Road, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Killed In Hit and Run On Princeton Ave
Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver and vehicle that struck a 19 year old male and sped off. This happened at 11:48PM last evening on the 4500 block of Princeton Ave, police said. The weather was overcast and it was raining intermittently. As soon as the incident happened, a...
Anne Costello loved family, church
Anne Jane Mary Costello loved her family more than anything. And since her family loved boxing, so did she. Costello was the wife of John D. Costello, a former boxer and boxing trainer. After he passed away in 1990, the family wanted to honor his memory with Costello’s Gym, a...
