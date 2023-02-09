ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Philadelphia Citizen

Memo to Superintendent Tony Watlington

Last June, a new superintendent took charge of Philadelphia schools, and a new set of goals, benchmarks and strategic plans will soon emerge. Especially in light of the recent court decision declaring the funding formula for Philadelphia schools unconstitutional, we want to feel optimistic, to believe that we will soon become, as the superintendent as proposed, “the fastest improving large urban district in the country,” but it actually feels more like déjà vu all over again.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Catholic School Investigating Racist Student Video

The backlash continues after a video surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia's St. Hubert's Catholic High School students doing blackface and invoking offensive stereotypes. The clip, the origin of which was not immediately clear, shows a group of teens coloring a girl's face brown and laughing. While doing so, one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Temple grad students will continue picketing despite 'union-busting tactics'

Graduate students at Temple continued to picket on the school's North Philadelphia campus for a second straight week as they petition for a new contract that includes higher wages and better benefits. Members of the Temple University Graduate Students' Association union participating in the strike lost their tuition remission as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Temple Withdraws Free Tuition From Striking Grad Students

Temple University has withdrawn free tuition from striking graduate student assistants and given them a month to pay or face sanctions. A notice from the bursar’s office posted online by a striker said students involved must pay their spring tuition bill in full by March 9 or face a $100 late fee and a financial hold on their account, which would bar them from registering for more classes, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

4 dead, 5 injured in shootings during a violent overnight in Philly

Four men were killed and five other people were injured in multiple shootings in another violent overnight in Philadelphia. The deadly violence included a double homicide about 1:47 a.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street in North Philadelphia. There, police said, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shooting outside Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson Hospital

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown.  The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene. We'll update this page as more information comes into our newsroom. 
POTTSTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Brand Relocations: Philly Proprietors Heed Migratory Call of Montgomery County Addresses

HipCityVeg, one of a number of brand relocations to Montgomery County. A geographic, commerce-related, post-pandemic trend, brand relocations to Montgomery County, caught the attention of journalist Sandy Smith, who provided details on it in Philadelphia Magazine. In response to ongoing suburban shopper reluctance to travel to Center City for goods...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown School District Superintendent on Tower Health Ruling: ‘I Look Forward to Them Paying Up’

Last week, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled that Tower Health–owned Pottstown Hospital (among three others in the region) is ineligible for property-tax exemptions. Harold Brubaker explained that decision’s implications in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The opinion represents a significant victory for Pottstown School District, one of the four...
POTTSTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Killed In Hit and Run On Princeton Ave

Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver and vehicle that struck a 19 year old male and sped off. This happened at 11:48PM last evening on the 4500 block of Princeton Ave, police said. The weather was overcast and it was raining intermittently. As soon as the incident happened, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Anne Costello loved family, church

Anne Jane Mary Costello loved her family more than anything. And since her family loved boxing, so did she. Costello was the wife of John D. Costello, a former boxer and boxing trainer. After he passed away in 1990, the family wanted to honor his memory with Costello’s Gym, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy