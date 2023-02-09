ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

Deptford Police Chief introduces himself

My name is Joe Smith, and I was recently named Deptford Township Chief of Police. I was born in Philadelphia and moved to Deptford when I was seven years old. I was raised in the Bexhill Farms section of the Township, where my parents still reside. I attended both Good Intent Elementary school and Most Holy Redeemer. I played for Deptford Little League until I was 15 years old, where I played for Coach Joe Smith Sr., my father, like many other Deptford residents did. I also played Deptford Midget football and Deptford soccer. I was an altar server at MHR and played basketball for MHR as well.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Shooting outside Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson Hospital

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown.  The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene. We'll update this page as more information comes into our newsroom. 
POTTSTOWN, PA
New Jersey 101.5

New ‘Sweet Green’ Construction To Begin April 2023 in Marlton NJ

If you're looking forward to this new healthy food spot coming to Marlton NJ, you'll have to wait just a bit longer. The construction of Sweet Green, a casual eatery specializing in salads, at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ is set to begin soon, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. Construction is projected to begin in April 2023.
MARLTON, NJ
Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Intersection upgrades begin at Glassboro and Fries Mill roads

Long-awaited and overdue intersection improvements at Glassboro (U.S. Route 322) and Fries Mill (CR 655) roads are underway. Gloucester County awarded the project’s contract to R.E. Pierson Construction Co. in Pilesgrove. A groundbreaking ceremony at the Monroe Township site was held on Jan. 30, with various state, county and township officials on hand. They included township Business Administrator Jim DeHart; Council President Carol Ann Fox; County Commissioner Heather Simmons; state Sen. Fred Madden; Mayor Greg Wolfe; and council members Don Heverly, Denise Adams and Patrick O’Reilly.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Burlington woman, 34, shot and killed in Trenton, officials say

TRENTON, N.J. - A 34-year-old Burlington County has been shot and killed in Trenton, Mercer County officials said. Trenton police responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., near Prospect Street and West Hanover Avenue. Officers found the 34-year-old woman, identified as Stephanie Vil, of...
TRENTON, NJ

Community Policy