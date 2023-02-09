ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Former Saints assistant Dan Roushar to be named Tulane OL coach

As the coaching staff for the New Orleans Saints continues to shape up, former assistant coach Dan Roushar has found a new local home in the college ranks. As first reported by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, the Tulane Green Wave is finalizing a deal to hire Roushar as their offensive line coach.

Roushar was one of the first significant departures on the staff following an underwhelming 7-10 season under Dennis Allen. The longtime Saints coach became the running backs coach in 2013 and was the offensive line coach for five seasons until being moved to tight ends in 2021 when Allen hired Doug Marrone.

Often at the facility on Airline Drive themselves, the Green Wave are looking to capitalize on their unprecedented success in the 2022 season where they accomplished the greatest single-season turnaround in college football history – culminating in a Cotton Bowl victory against the USC Trojans to finish 12-2.

As is the case in college football success, Tulane saw some turnover on their coaching staff, including offensive line coach Eman Naghavi who joined the Houston Cougars. One of the most critical position group hires of last season, Naghavi’s turnaround of the Green Wave’s offensive line was miraculous.

While Roushar was ultimately let go by New Orleans and not poached by Tulane, head coach Willie Fritz values longtime experience – and Roushar has that in spades. It’s worth noting that his work with tight ends may prove equally valuable with the promotion of former Tulane tight ends coach Slade Nagle to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

