Read full article on original website
Related
Time for Indiana to plan and prepare for climate change
Ensuring security and creating an environment where Hoosiers can thrive are the most basic responsibilities of government. Climate change both threatens our security and presents economic opportunity. The Indiana Senate Environmental Affairs Committee is considering Senate Bill 335, which would create a climate solutions task force. Championed by the youth group Confront the Climate Crisis, […] The post Time for Indiana to plan and prepare for climate change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WOWO News
Big boost in Indiana farmland values
CHICAGO (Inside Indiana Business): Indiana farmland values had the biggest one-year increase of any Midwestern state in 2022, according to the latest report from the Seventh Federal Reserve Bank district in Chicago. The quarterly report reveals good quality farmland in the Hoosier State jumped 23% higher compared to January 2022.
Indiana plunges in national conservative rankings
Indiana lawmakers are apparently getting less conservative. That what the Center for Legislative Accountability found in an analysis of over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. The voting of Indiana’s state lawmakers trended much more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 3 to No. 20 in […] The post Indiana plunges in national conservative rankings appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
americanmilitarynews.com
House supports Frye’s bill incentivizing veterans to call Indiana home
The Indiana House of Representatives has advanced State Rep. Randy Frye’s (R-Greensburg) legislation that would phase-in a complete state income-tax exemption for military pay earned by active duty members. Frye said unlike active duty National Guard and reserve members who are exempt from the individual income tax, other active...
Indiana bill launches study to improve 911 response across counties
When you call 911, sometimes the closest first responders don’t receive that call.
Rokita under investigation by disciplinary commission for statements about Indiana doctor
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is under investigation by the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission in relation to his televised statements about the doctor who oversaw a medication abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Documents first reported by the Indiana Citizen additionally show Rokita’s office hired a Washington, D.C. law firm to help […] The post Rokita under investigation by disciplinary commission for statements about Indiana doctor appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red
Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
proclaimerscv.com
Lower House Unanimously Approved the Proposed Bill for Indiana Earned Income Tax Credit
Low-income Indiana residents will benefit from an increased state-earned tax credit after the Indiana House unanimously approves House Bill 1290. The House Bill seeks to increase the state-earned income tax credit to 12%, which taxpayers can claim for a taxable year. The increase is almost equal to the federal earned income tax credit. WFYI reported that the bill has also raised the eligibility threshold, meaning that married couples who jointly file their taxes and taxpayers with three or more dependents would be eligible for higher credit. Once approved, taxpayers can receive the following earned income tax credit:
WOWO News
Potential Property Tax Changes Coming Across Indiana Soon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Lawmakers in the Indiana House are uncertain that they will be able to accomplish anything this session when it comes to property tax relief for Hoosiers. This year property tax values on homes have gone way up thanks to higher home prices in 2021 due to...
Hoosiers to rally at Statehouse for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — Last fall, housing experts estimated more than 110,000 Hoosiers were behind on rent or in danger of losing their homes. On Monday, advocates will hold the second Housing Advocacy Day rally at the Statehouse, calling attention to the need for Indiana to strengthen tenant standards. "Housing is...
cbs4indy.com
Heating up like its spring in Indiana!
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories. Robin Winston, Mike Murphy, Laura...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill would let Indiana utilities charge ratepayers for 'unexpected,' additional costs
A state House bill, HB 1417, aims to undo the effect of an Indiana Supreme Court decision over Duke Energy’s coal ash waste — which is what’s leftover when you burn coal. It would allow utilities to recover the cost of “unexpected events” that ended up being...
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
indianapublicradio.org
Would you support the pork tenderloin as the state sandwich?
Indiana has a state bird, a state flower, a state motto, but soon it could also have a state sandwich. Should Senate Bill 322 pass as it is written, the breaded pork tenderloin would be that sandwich. Huntington Republican Senator Andy Zay had a meeting with Governor Eric Holcomb months...
We May Never Really Know Why These Indiana Trees Are Covered with Shoes
Just this past weekend, we went for a drive through south central Kentucky--Simpson and Warren Counties, to be exact. One of the reasons was to see a giant fork in the road, one of many quirky roadside attractions this country has to offer. Have you ever seen the world's largest...
abc57.com
Bill to monitor levels of toxic substances in firefighters moves to Indiana House floor
NOW: Bill to monitor levels of toxic substances in firefighters moves to Indiana House floor. A bill to create a pilot program that monitors the levels of toxic, man-made Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) in the blood of 1,000 Indiana firefighters has moved to the House floor, according to State Rep. Maureen Bauer.
indiana105.com
Governor Holcomb Proclaims February 11 as Indiana 211 Day
Governor Eric Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, February 11 “Indiana 211 Day” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211. In 2022, Indiana 211, a free resource available to all Hoosiers, helped connect more than 150,000 callers with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and other resources, said an announcement from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. This month marks the 20th anniversary of the first call taken by Indiana 211. Many Hoosiers called 211 during the pandemic to schedule or reschedule a vaccine or find a testing site.
hot96.com
211 Day Is Saturday
Governor Eric Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday February 11, 2023 “Indiana 211 Day”. Indiana will join other states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211. This is the number to call to find local resources, including housing, utility assistance, healthcare and food. The call is free and...
orangeandbluepress.com
Indiana Legislature Aims To Improve Child Care Tax Credit 2023
Indiana lawmakers are to consider improving child care access by creating a tax credit in 2023 for employers who help provide those services. A Statehouse proposal known as Senate Bill 186 would provide a tax credit to company owners who provide child care tax credit in 2023 to their employees by opening their centers. Some small firms could also qualify by paying for tuition at a center that already exists. The tax credit would fund up to 50% of expenses.
bloomingtonnews.online
Local News Headlines: February 13, 2023
Expanding mental health and substance abuse treatment. According to the Indiana Department of Correction, nearly 80% of inmates in Indiana jails have an addiction or mental health condition, and 75% of those who return to prison have a substance use disorder. To help ensure more Hoosiers with mental health conditions receive treatment in hospitals, not jails, House Bill 1006 has been introduced.
Comments / 0