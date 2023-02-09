ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Grown: Pigs Tale Charcuterie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Troy and Wendy Reed from Pigs Tale Charcuterie in Indianapolis. The team at Pigs Tale sells salami, summer sausage, deli meats, Italian special meats, and...
Dave Hyde, Co-Author of “Swagger” with Coach Jimmy Johnson

NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant. Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station. ‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com. About Girl Scouts of...
2023 Indianapolis 500 ticket design unveiled at hockey game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hockey and the IndyCar Series racing collided Friday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. During the second intermission of the Indy Fuel hockey game, fans got a first-hand glimpse at what the ticket for this year’s Indianapolis 500 will look like. It features 2022 winner...
No pets hurt when fire destroys building at Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No animals were injured after a fire broke out Monday morning at an animal shelter on the south side of Indianapolis, firefighters said. Just after 1:20 a.m., crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire in an outbuilding at Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter, located at 1614 W. Edgewood Ave. That’s a commercial/industrial area between Harding Street and State Road 37 just south of I-465.
Warm workweek ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another frosty start across much of the state this Sunday morning. Temperatures rise into the 50s this afternoon and even 60s next week. TODAY: Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of the state. It’s going to be a clear and cold start but with lots of sunshine this afternoon temperatures warm into the 50s today. Highs climb into the low 50s across much of central Indiana with light winds out of the northeast.
Many questions remain, prosecutor issues new requests 6 years after Delphi murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, the Carroll County prosecutor filed this paperwork asking the judge to keep all evidence in the Delphi murders sealed from the public. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28 for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.
IMPD arrests man for family member’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say shot and killed a family member on Saturday. Isaiah Newsorthy, 21, was taken into custody several hours after 33-year-old Joey Sheriff was fatally shot in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. That’s a residential area near the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern Avenue on the city’s southeast side.
Man dead after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched just after 5:30 p.m. to a person shot in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue in a residential neighborhood. Upon arrival, police...
Sunny Super Bowl Sunday, active pattern next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mainly clear skies from Saturday remain in place for the night. Some changes come to the forecast for next week. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies in place. It will be chilly with low temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: A nice close to the weekend and beautiful weather...
Off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy arrested for OWI

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy was arrested early Saturday for driving while intoxicated in Carmel. At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Westfield police conducted a traffic stop on Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy Patrick Heitz in his personal vehicle near 116th Street and Towne Road.
Mild Monday with warmer temps and rain later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures climb into the 50s again today! It’s going to be mild and sunny for the afternoon before clouds and rain move into the area by the middle of the week. TODAY: We’re starting out with temperatures near freezing this morning and a little cloud...
IMPD: 15-year-old girl stabs 2 on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a 15-year-old girl after two people were stabbed just after midnight Monday on the city’s west side, according to a police report obtained by News 8. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Welch Drive,...
IMPD: Man dies in hit-and-run after car swerves onto sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run Saturday evening on the city’s near north side and his death was being investigated as a homicide, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. At 4:14 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck at...
Warming up with rain and storm chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a picture perfect start to the workweek, but we are tracking active and breezy weather on the way with well above normal temperatures. Monday night: We’ll settle into a quiet and cold night under mostly clear skies. Lows are set to dip into the low 30s.
Man dies after hit-and-run on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run Saturday evening on the city’s near north side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. At 4:14 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck at 1600 N. Capitol and located a man just east of the intersection. The hit-and-run happened next to the construction for the new Indiana Health Methodist Hospital.
