2 Restaurants in Indiana Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United StatesJoe MertensIndiana State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
FBI Discover Additional Classified Records at Former Vice President Pence's Residence.A. U. IGNATIUSIndianapolis, IN
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WISH-TV
Reporter Danielle Zulkosky is on a quest to visit all of the nation’s Lancasters
Danielle Zulkosky eases the driver’s seat back in the WISH-TV news van and shifts the vehicle into Drive. Then she looks at the mirrors and puts the van back into Park. “I guess I should adjust the mirrors so I can see,” she says with a laugh.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Pigs Tale Charcuterie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Troy and Wendy Reed from Pigs Tale Charcuterie in Indianapolis. The team at Pigs Tale sells salami, summer sausage, deli meats, Italian special meats, and...
WISH-TV
Dave Hyde, Co-Author of “Swagger” with Coach Jimmy Johnson
NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant. Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station. ‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com. About Girl Scouts of...
WISH-TV
2023 Indianapolis 500 ticket design unveiled at hockey game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hockey and the IndyCar Series racing collided Friday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. During the second intermission of the Indy Fuel hockey game, fans got a first-hand glimpse at what the ticket for this year’s Indianapolis 500 will look like. It features 2022 winner...
WISH-TV
No pets hurt when fire destroys building at Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No animals were injured after a fire broke out Monday morning at an animal shelter on the south side of Indianapolis, firefighters said. Just after 1:20 a.m., crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire in an outbuilding at Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter, located at 1614 W. Edgewood Ave. That’s a commercial/industrial area between Harding Street and State Road 37 just south of I-465.
WISH-TV
Warm workweek ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another frosty start across much of the state this Sunday morning. Temperatures rise into the 50s this afternoon and even 60s next week. TODAY: Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of the state. It’s going to be a clear and cold start but with lots of sunshine this afternoon temperatures warm into the 50s today. Highs climb into the low 50s across much of central Indiana with light winds out of the northeast.
WISH-TV
Many questions remain, prosecutor issues new requests 6 years after Delphi murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, the Carroll County prosecutor filed this paperwork asking the judge to keep all evidence in the Delphi murders sealed from the public. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28 for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for family member’s murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say shot and killed a family member on Saturday. Isaiah Newsorthy, 21, was taken into custody several hours after 33-year-old Joey Sheriff was fatally shot in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. That’s a residential area near the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern Avenue on the city’s southeast side.
WISH-TV
IMPD, Dreasjon Reed family settle lawsuit over police shooting in May 2020
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis city government and the family of Dreasjon Reed have reached a settlement in a lawsuit by his mother. The settlement was reached nearly three years after his death. Reed was shot and killed on May 6, 2020, by Officer De’Joure Mercer after a police chase that Reed livestreamed on Facebook.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man sentenced to 110 years for 2020 stabbings of mom, 3-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 110 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the March 2020 stabbings of a woman and her 3-year-old-child, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. Richard Rybolt was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, a count...
WISH-TV
Man dead after east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched just after 5:30 p.m. to a person shot in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue in a residential neighborhood. Upon arrival, police...
WISH-TV
Broker: Central Indiana housing market remains strong with busy spring ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When spring arrives and the temperatures start warming up, the housing market in central Indiana is expected to do the same. Realtor Dan Brown came on “Daybreak” Sunday to share the latest on the local real estate market. Brown, a branch manager and first...
WISH-TV
Sunny Super Bowl Sunday, active pattern next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mainly clear skies from Saturday remain in place for the night. Some changes come to the forecast for next week. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies in place. It will be chilly with low temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: A nice close to the weekend and beautiful weather...
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests 29-year-old man in homicide of pedestrian on sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 29-year-old has been arrested in the homicide of a pedestrian who was died when hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon on the near-north side, Indianapolis police say. John Pollard Jr., 47, died at the scene of the hit-and-run just after 4 p.m. Saturday near the...
WISH-TV
Off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy arrested for OWI
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy was arrested early Saturday for driving while intoxicated in Carmel. At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Westfield police conducted a traffic stop on Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy Patrick Heitz in his personal vehicle near 116th Street and Towne Road.
WISH-TV
Mild Monday with warmer temps and rain later this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures climb into the 50s again today! It’s going to be mild and sunny for the afternoon before clouds and rain move into the area by the middle of the week. TODAY: We’re starting out with temperatures near freezing this morning and a little cloud...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 15-year-old girl stabs 2 on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a 15-year-old girl after two people were stabbed just after midnight Monday on the city’s west side, according to a police report obtained by News 8. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Welch Drive,...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies in hit-and-run after car swerves onto sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run Saturday evening on the city’s near north side and his death was being investigated as a homicide, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. At 4:14 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck at...
WISH-TV
Warming up with rain and storm chances ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a picture perfect start to the workweek, but we are tracking active and breezy weather on the way with well above normal temperatures. Monday night: We’ll settle into a quiet and cold night under mostly clear skies. Lows are set to dip into the low 30s.
WISH-TV
Man dies after hit-and-run on Indy’s near north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run Saturday evening on the city’s near north side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. At 4:14 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck at 1600 N. Capitol and located a man just east of the intersection. The hit-and-run happened next to the construction for the new Indiana Health Methodist Hospital.
