Man sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing bicycle, assaulting owner

Boulder Police sentenced a 24-year-old man who stole a bike and assaulted the bike's owner to 16 years in state prison on Wednesday.

Boulder police officers arrested Sean Hyche in April 2022 after he stole a bike and, when the bike's owner confronted him, punched her in the face and broke her nose, according to a Boulder District Attorney's Office news release.

Boulder police officers located Hyche at a camp that was strewn with bike parts and other suspected stolen property, the district attorney's office said.

Hyche was charged with second-degree assault and robbery.

On Wednesday, Hyche pleaded guilty to the assault count and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison, the district attorney's office said.

"The victim suffered a terrible and traumatic attack by this defendant," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "The sentence of 16 years in state prison is certainly appropriate, given what this defendant did. His conduct was outrageous and unacceptable. This office will respond strongly to threats to community safety and the violent victimization of our community members."