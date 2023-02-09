Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Dr Dennis Scanlon Discusses IRA Part D Changes Intended to Expand Access
Dennis Scanlon, PhD, professor of health policy and administration at the Pennsylvania State University, discusses some of the reasoning behind Part D benefits changes in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the cost questions that remain. The changes to Part D benefits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) can help...
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders want 'immediate action' to implement a rule that would keep student-loan borrowers' debt from piling up after they graduate
The gainful employment rule would strip federal aid from schools that offer degrees that don't live up to their financial promises.
ajmc.com
BRVO, CRVO Need More Effective Long-term Therapies
While the current therapies are effective for treating branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) and central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), they are inadequate for long-term treatment in clinical practice, according to an analysis of real-world data. While treatment of retinal vein occlusion (RVO) with anti–vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapies is...
ajmc.com
Surgical Quality Metric Adherence Substantially Improves Outcomes in Early NSCLC
Overall survival and recurrence-free survival showed substantial improvement when physicians more closely followed quality recommendations for non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Adherence to intraoperative quality metrics leads to a substantial improvement in the outcomes of patients with early stage non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following curative-intent resection, according to...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Surprise Ambulance Bills Persist; Mental Health Crisis in Teens; Medicaid and Food as Medicine
Congress has no solution for out-of-network ambulance rides; teenagers going to an emergency department in a mental health crisis don't receive necessary follow-up care; Medicaid explores nutritional benefits of food as medicine spending in some states. Insured Americans Are Getting Hit With Out-of-network Ambulance Bills. Most insured individuals who take...
Comments / 0