Daron Mackey burst onto the scene as a defensive stalwart on the 2005 section champion West Vikings, starred at Bakersfield College and earned himself a scholarship at Boise State. Since then he's worked his way through the coaching ranks, leading his son's youth football teams and enjoying defensive-coordinator stints at South and, most recently, Del Oro under his onetime West coach Rich Cornford.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO