Capitals hand Bruins 2nd regulation loss of season, 2-1
BOSTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Garnet Hathaway each scored a goal and the Washington Capitals beat NHL-best Boston 2-1 on Saturday, sending the Bruins to just their second regulation loss at home this season. The Bruins are 22-2-3 at home. Their other regulation loss at TD Garden came...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton at Montreal, 12:30 p.m. Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m. Monday's Games. Calgary...
Kempe has 4 goals, Copley posts shutout as Kings blank Pens
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe became the first Los Angeles player to score four straight goals, Pheonix Copley got his second career shutout and the Kings rolled to a 6-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. On a night the Kings retired the No. 23 jersey...
Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 0
Los Angeles231—6 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 7 (Edler, Kupari), 2:28. 2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 8 (Kupari, Fiala), 17:47. Penalties_Kempe, LA (Elbowing), 3:46. Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Kempe 23 (Byfield, Kopitar), 1:58. 4, Los Angeles, Kempe 24 (Anderson, Kopitar), 5:18. 5, Los Angeles, Kempe 25 (Kopitar, Doughty), 14:27 (pp). Penalties_Fiala, LA (Interference), 2:47; Walker, LA (High Sticking), 11:17; Poehling, PIT (Hooking), 14:01; Joseph, PIT (Cross Checking), 17:59.
Sunday's Transactions
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Caleb Smith and C Kevin Plawecki on minor league contracts. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Reggie Jackson. HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived Gs Danny Green and John Wall. ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived Gs Patrick Beverley and Terrrence Ross. SAN...
UNDATED: Add Super Bowl Scoring Sums
At The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. Buf_Thomas 2 run (Christie kick), 10:00. Dal_Novacek 23 pass from Aikman (Elliott kick), 1:36. Dal_J.Jones 2 fumble return (Elliott kick), 1:21. Second Quarter. Buf_FG Christie 21, 3:24. Dal_Irvin 19 pass from Aikman (Elliott kick), 1:54. Dal_Irvin 18 pass from Aikman (Elliott kick), 1:36. Third...
Q&A: Mackey hopes to bring new mindset to Stockdale football
Daron Mackey burst onto the scene as a defensive stalwart on the 2005 section champion West Vikings, starred at Bakersfield College and earned himself a scholarship at Boise State. Since then he's worked his way through the coaching ranks, leading his son's youth football teams and enjoying defensive-coordinator stints at South and, most recently, Del Oro under his onetime West coach Rich Cornford.
