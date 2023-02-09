Read full article on original website
Related
livinginthenews.com
Six Weiser High School Students Competed At Distributive Education Clubs of America
Six Weiser High School students competed at DECA State, February 7th & 8th at the Nampa Civic Center! Pictured from left to right are: Ashlyn Parker, Joshua Negrete, Hunter Funkhouser, Bernie Weldon (Advisor), Pearl Kaewta, Andrew Enders, Timea Osvath. Four students qualified for DECA Nationals which will be held in Orlando, Florida in April: Andrew Parker and Timea Osvath in Entrepreneurship as a Team, Joshua Negrete in Business Administration, Pearl Kaewta in Franchising!
livinginthenews.com
Welcome To Old Town Ole’s
Hello Weiser and Washington County Idaho. We are Casey and Crystal, who just reopened Ole’s Tavern. We have painted and cleaned and re-modeled our establishment and re-named the tavern Old Town Ole’s. We are locals from the area and Veteran owned, we are currently working on spring and summer events, including live music. We have brought back food & Ice-cold adult beverages. We are excited for the opportunity for everyone to come down and enjoy our non-smoking establishment.
KTVB
Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'
BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
Local ranching family takes over Cliff's Country Market in Caldwell
Cliff's Country Market features locally sourced organic food with gluten-free options and no GMO for people in Canyon County.
Post Register
Cupid's Undie Run photo gallery
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Here is a photo gallery for Cupid's Undie Run 2023 which took place on February 11. Cupid's Undie Run raises money to go toward finding a cure and raising awareness for Neurofibromatosis a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, this disorder affects 1 in every 3,000 births.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
Boise Angrily Reacts to Early Morning Missing Person Phone Alert
If you fell asleep in the City of Boise last night, odds are, you were awaken by a loud and terrifying noise. There is absolutely NOTHING pleasant about that noise that plays out of your phone, most commonly associated with an Amber Alert. It sounds like a mix of a war siren and something that would play out of the movie 'The Purge'.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Feb 7
A south Idaho teenager has recently been added to a statewide database that tracks missing juveniles. Have you seen Leslie Ann Patterson?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is a website and database operated by state police that archives information on active missing kids and adults throughout the state. There are currently close to 40 active profiles on the IMPC website.
Nampa irrigation rate increasing by 19.98% on March 1
NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa City Council on Monday approved a rate increase for residential and commercial irrigation. Council members voted 4-2 in favor of an increase of 19.98% for both irrigation fees and hook-up fees. The rate bumps the cost for an average residential lot by a little more than $30 per year.
High school teacher, coach killed in crash near Greenleaf
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 65-year-old woman from Caldwell died Thursday evening after she and a man were thrown from a pickup just south of Greenleaf, Idaho State Police said. A Facebook post from Greenleaf Friends Academy indicates the woman was the school's girls volleyball and basketball coach, Loma Bittick.
21 Food Destinations That Are No Longer at Boise Towne Square Mall
If you search through YouTube, you’ll find dozens and dozens of videos of “Dead Malls” from around the country. While Boise Towne Square Mall isn’t quite what it was on opening day in October 1988, these videos show you that all things considered…our mall’s actually doing pretty well!
Idaho Humane Society offers Pet Food Pantry to help with budget strain
Shelters say an issue leading to the surrender of family pets is rising inflation. The high cost of high quality pet food, on top of the increasing cost of groceries, is causing a strain on budgets.
Oregon Department of Transportation continue to monitor landslide near Ontario above eastbound I84
ONTARIO — Oregon Department of Transportation officials continue to monitor a landslide 17 miles outside of Ontario that is above the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 and are looking into installing some special monitoring equipment. In an update on Friday afternoon, Tom Strandberg, public information officer for Region 5,...
Post Register
Car crash in Canyon County claims one life, sends two to hospital
CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police reports a crash that occurred February 9, at approximately 5:15 p.m. in Canyon County claimed the life of one driver and sent two others to the hospital. A 2014 Ford F150 pickup, driven by a 64-year-old male, from Caldwell, Idaho, was traveling northbound...
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
eastidahonews.com
Woman dies, man flown to hospital following crash in Canyon County
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred Thursday at approximately 5:15 p.m. in Canyon County. A 2014 Ford F150 pickup, driven by a 64-year-old male, of Caldwell, was traveling northbound on Friends Rd. A 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, driven...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Idaho With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
When you visit a Mexican restaurant, you are likely in the mood for a tasty taco, burrito, or enchilada. But, what if we told you that at a small Mexican restaurant, you can also find some delicious burgers? It’s true! Tacos El Rancho in Middleton, Idaho is where you can find some mouthwatering burgers as well as authentic Mexican food. No matter what you are in the mood for, this is definitely the place to eat!
kymkemp.com
Family Members Convicted of Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury on Another Person
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its speedy deliberations midday Friday to announce that it had found the two trial defendants guilty as charged. Defendants James Arrin Payne, age 51, of Fort Bragg, and Lowgun Anthony Payne, age 22, of Fruitland, Idaho, were both found guilty of committing a battery that inflicted serious bodily injury on another person, a felony.
Post Register
High School coach from Greenleaf killed in crash traveling to game
GREENLEAF, Idaho — A car crash in Canyon County claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher from Greenleaf, Idaho, on February 9th. CBS2 reported that a car accident occurred on Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd. and Friends Rd. in Caldwell at approximately 5:15 pm. after the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Loma and Jim Bittick were driving in the vehicle that was struck by the oncoming car. All three people involved were transported to a local hospital where Loma succumbed to her injuries.
Post Register
A fast moving storm arrives Monday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fast-moving cold front will bring a change to the weather on Monday. Look for more clouds and scattered rain/snow showers in the Treasure Valley with several inches of snow in the mountains. The Monday morning commute should be dry, but, I'm anticipating some wet roads for the evening commute. Highs will reach the mid 40's ahead of the cold front. As the front moves into the Treasure Valley, there could be a little burst of snow. However, I don’t anticipate any accumulations. Overall, the ski resorts will see about 1-4" of new snow. The higher elevations could see a bit more.
Comments / 0