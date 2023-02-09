When you visit a Mexican restaurant, you are likely in the mood for a tasty taco, burrito, or enchilada. But, what if we told you that at a small Mexican restaurant, you can also find some delicious burgers? It’s true! Tacos El Rancho in Middleton, Idaho is where you can find some mouthwatering burgers as well as authentic Mexican food. No matter what you are in the mood for, this is definitely the place to eat!

MIDDLETON, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO