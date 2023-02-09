Open in App
Anniston, AL
See more from this location?
Calhoun Journal

Mother Suspects Foul Play in Son’s Missing Person Case

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qXNx_0kiH3gw800
Photo byCalhoun Journal

February 9, 2023

Jim Evancho

Anniston, AL – On October 3, 2022, we reported on a missing person from Anniston. Deangelo “Dee” Allen was last seen on September 21, 2022, in the area of the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Rd. in Anniston. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, has said, “What we have learned through the investigation is we now believe Mr. Allen did not voluntarily leave the area.” The Chief went on to explain that the investigation is still very active, and investigators are responding to many tips received from the family and community.

Adisa Pruitt, Deangelo’s Mother, spoke with the Calhoun Journal and said they are very actively looking for any information about her son’s disappearance. Ms. Pruitt stated, “We started a gofundme account to raise money for a reward fund. We can currently offer $5,000 for someone to come forward with information that leads to locating Deangelo.” Ms. Pruitt was away helping victims of hurricane Ian as a Red Cross Volunteer when she was alerted to her son’s disappearance. She said, “When I returned, we pinged his phone and it showed up at the house, but when we were able to get inside the phone was not there.” Ms. Pruitt went on to say, “Our entire family is concerned because of Dee’s mental disability. This is not something he would do. Since his disappearance he has missed his daughter’s birthday, something he would never do, he missed Thanksgiving and Christmas as well. Our family would always help Dee with money when he needed it, but his CashApp has not been used once since his disappearance.” When asked if she believes Deangelo is ok, her response was, “I don’t think he’s alive and well.”

Ms. Pruitt has provided DNA to help the investigation if needed. If a body is found and it is not easily identified, her DNA can be used to confirm family. This case information has also been given to the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. If you have information about this case, but want to remain 100% anonymous you can contact them directly or download their app. They release the following statement with every case they help with:

“If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!
If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.”

To contact Investigator Cunningham at the Anniston Police Department with information, he can be reached at 256-226-1510, or the main investigations division office at 256-240-4000.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Anniston, AL
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 2/06/2023 to 2/12/2023
Anniston, AL4 days ago
Anniston’s New Rico
Anniston, AL1 day ago
Most Popular
Birmingham police searching for man wanted on multiple charges
Birmingham, AL21 hours ago
1 injured in afternoon shooting in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL23 hours ago
One injured from gunshot wound in Collegeville
Birmingham, AL23 hours ago
Gardendale shooting resulting in 1 death believed to related to assault, kidnapping case
Gardendale, AL3 days ago
Man, 55, shot and killed in Birmingham Tuesday night
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Alabama man charged with assault, reckless endangerment following shooting at Chuck E. Cheese
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Birmingham man dead after kidnapping, double shooting and suicide identified
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
Person dead in Center Point after alleged domestic shooting
Center Point, AL4 days ago
Man freed in Alabama mass prison release among 3 accused of smuggling drugs into prison
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
2 dead in Tuscaloosa murder-suicide
Tuscaloosa, AL5 days ago
Jacksonville Police Stats Show Transparency
Jacksonville, AL1 day ago
Suspect arrested after Michigan man killed at Chevron on Bessemer Road
Birmingham, AL5 days ago
Pell City woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Pell City, AL3 days ago
Alabama men headed to prison for smuggling meth into state prison
Gadsden, AL1 day ago
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself
Birmingham, AL7 days ago
Bessemer man dies Thursday after being shot Tuesday
Bessemer, AL6 days ago
‘I just need closure’: Boaz mother hopeful for lengthy sentence for daughter’s killer
Albertville, AL8 days ago
Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford
Oxford, AL7 days ago
Two people hurt after major crash on I-20/59
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
Residential fire in Birmingham under investigation
Birmingham, AL5 days ago
Birmingham police say video links suspects to 12-year-old’s slaying; defense argues evidence doesn’t put them at the scene
Birmingham, AL9 days ago
Pedestrian and driver killed in crash in Ensley
Birmingham, AL9 days ago
Homewood residents have safety concerns about motel; redevelopment plans underway
Homewood, AL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy