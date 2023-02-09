Mother Suspects Foul Play in Son’s Missing Person Case

Photo by Calhoun Journal

February 9, 2023

Jim Evancho

Anniston, AL – On October 3, 2022, we reported on a missing person from Anniston. Deangelo “Dee” Allen was last seen on September 21, 2022, in the area of the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Rd. in Anniston. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, has said, “What we have learned through the investigation is we now believe Mr. Allen did not voluntarily leave the area.” The Chief went on to explain that the investigation is still very active, and investigators are responding to many tips received from the family and community.

Adisa Pruitt, Deangelo’s Mother, spoke with the Calhoun Journal and said they are very actively looking for any information about her son’s disappearance. Ms. Pruitt stated, “We started a gofundme account to raise money for a reward fund. We can currently offer $5,000 for someone to come forward with information that leads to locating Deangelo.” Ms. Pruitt was away helping victims of hurricane Ian as a Red Cross Volunteer when she was alerted to her son’s disappearance. She said, “When I returned, we pinged his phone and it showed up at the house, but when we were able to get inside the phone was not there.” Ms. Pruitt went on to say, “Our entire family is concerned because of Dee’s mental disability. This is not something he would do. Since his disappearance he has missed his daughter’s birthday, something he would never do, he missed Thanksgiving and Christmas as well. Our family would always help Dee with money when he needed it, but his CashApp has not been used once since his disappearance.” When asked if she believes Deangelo is ok, her response was, “I don’t think he’s alive and well.”

Ms. Pruitt has provided DNA to help the investigation if needed. If a body is found and it is not easily identified, her DNA can be used to confirm family. This case information has also been given to the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. If you have information about this case, but want to remain 100% anonymous you can contact them directly or download their app. They release the following statement with every case they help with:

“If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.”

To contact Investigator Cunningham at the Anniston Police Department with information, he can be reached at 256-226-1510, or the main investigations division office at 256-240-4000.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE