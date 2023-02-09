Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Pacers waive veteran player acquired in four-team blockbuster trade
As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.
Sixers' Daryl Morey confirms that team sought trade partner for Furkan Korkmaz
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey confirmed that Furkan Korkmaz requested a trade and said he tried to find a new home for the forward, Derek Bodner of The Daily Six tweets. “Look, he’s a very good player,” the Sixers’ top exec said. “I think he would be in...
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
Report: Grizzlies offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges
The Grizzlies are the mystery team that was willing to put four future first-round picks in a trade offer for forward Mikal Bridges, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his Lowe Post podcast after Thursday’s trade deadline that he had heard of one team offering four first-rounders to the Nets for Bridges. Brooklyn acquired the 26-year-old forward from the Suns as part of its package for Kevin Durant.
Insider reveals deadline for Warriors to make a decision on Gary Payton II trade
The Warriors must decide by 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday whether to rescind a four-team trade in the wake of Gary Payton II‘s failed physical, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He adds that Golden State may take another day to evaluate Payton’s condition and determine if it’s in the team’s best interest to keep him.
Lakers' LeBron James to miss second consecutive game vs. Warriors
Medical imaging conducted on LeBron James‘ injured left foot this week didn’t show any damage, but the Lakers star will miss a second consecutive game due to what the team is calling left ankle soreness, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The Lakers have officially ruled out James for Saturday’s contest vs. Golden State.
Blazers' Jerami Grant placed in concussion protocol
Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant sustained a right eye contusion during Friday’s loss to Oklahoma City. While he was cleared to return at the time, Saturday morning he started experiencing “concussive symptoms” and was placed in the league’s concussion protocol, Portland announced in a press release.
Boban Marjanovic re-signs with Rockets
In a move that was expected when he was waived on Thursday, the Rockets announced that they have re-signed Boban Marjanovic for the rest of the season. Marjanovic was released because the team needed an open roster spot to complete a three-team trade that sent Eric Gordon to the Clippers. The 34-year-old center became a free agent after clearing waivers, and Houston had two roster openings available after completing a buyout with Danny Green and waiving John Wall.
Orlando Magic finalizing buyout agreement with G Terrence Ross
Ross, 32, has been with the Magic since being traded from Toronto to Orlando at the 2017 deadline. He averaged 14.4 points in 27.2 minutes per game in 220 contests during his first four full seasons with the team, but has seen his role cut back in the last two seasons as the Magic have gone through a rebuilding process. He has averaged just 9.2 PPG in 22.8 MPG across 105 appearances since the start of last season.
Mikal Bridges speaks on being traded for Kevin Durant
Mikal Bridges had been a fixture in the Suns‘ rotation since he joined the team in 2018, but he wasn’t surprised that Phoenix was willing to trade him when the opportunity to get Kevin Durant arose, writes Nick Friedell of ESPN. Speaking alongside Cameron Johnson in their first press conference as members of the Nets, Bridges said no one can be considered untouchable when a star like Durant is in play.
Trail Blazers GM defends team's handling of Gary Payton II injury
Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin denied that the team did anything wrong in its medical treatment of Gary Payton II, saying that the reserve guard had been “cleared” to play and the organization was “confident that he was healthy,” per Bill Oram of The Oregonian. The...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Derrick White named Players of the Week
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Celtics guard Derrick White have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced. Gilgeous-Alexander, a first-time All-Star in 2022/23, averaged 31.3 points, 6.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in leading Oklahoma City to a 2-1 record last week. He posted a .571/.333/.949 shooting line in the three games (35.4 minutes per contest). Gilgeous-Alexander won for the Western Conference.
Former Heat center to sign with 76ers
Philadelphia wasn’t able to find a backup center before last week’s trade deadline, so it’s turning to Dedmon, who has filled that role for numerous teams throughout his 10-year NBA career. The 33-year-old has played for seven franchises, including an 11-game stint with the Sixers in 2013-14.
Reggie Jackson, John Wall among players officially waived
Veteran guards Reggie Jackson and John Wall were among several players who were officially waived on Sunday, according to press releases from their respective teams. The Hornets cut Jackson, while the Rockets let go of Wall. Both players had spent most of the season with the Clippers, who completed a...
Veteran Justin Holiday to sign with Mavericks after buyout with Rockets
Veteran swingman Justin Holiday reached a buyout agreement with the Rockets and intends to sign with the Mavericks after he clears waivers, sources tell Brian Windhorst of ESPN (Twitter link). Marc Stein reported Sunday evening (via Twitter) that the Mavs would be interested in Holiday if he was bought out...
Russell Westbrook will reportedly take time to consider next move
Russell Westbrook‘s decision on his NBA future may not happen until the All-Star break, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers sent Westbrook to the Jazz on Thursday as part of a three-team trade. Sources tell Wojnarowski that CEO Danny Ainge, general manager Justin Zanik and coach Will Hardy have informed Westbrook that he’s welcome to report to the team and finish the season in Utah. However, the Jazz are planning to prioritize their younger players, so there’s no guarantee that Westbrook will see regular playing time.
Warriors, NBA collaborating to complete four-team deal
The NBA is working with the Warriors to help Golden State finalize its four-team trade without renouncing its ability to investigate the way the Trail Blazers shared Gary Payton II‘s health information, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). As we previously reported, the Warriors have filed an official complaint with the league office, arguing that Portland allegedly shared misleading medical information about Payton.
