Ross, 32, has been with the Magic since being traded from Toronto to Orlando at the 2017 deadline. He averaged 14.4 points in 27.2 minutes per game in 220 contests during his first four full seasons with the team, but has seen his role cut back in the last two seasons as the Magic have gone through a rebuilding process. He has averaged just 9.2 PPG in 22.8 MPG across 105 appearances since the start of last season.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO