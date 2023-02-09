San Mateo County Community College District trustees appoint former Millbrae council member to fill vacated seat

Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Oakland mayor appoints former Compton city manager as Interim City Administrator
Oakland’s Mayor Sheng Thao has asked current Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey and former Interim City Administrator Steven Falk to serve as Interim City Administrators after current Administrator Ed Reiskin steps away at the end of this month. “I am very sad to see Ed go. He...
Silicon Valley
Homeowner invokes ‘builders remedy’ in brazen plan to build 20-unit housing complex in Los Altos Hills
To hear Sasha Zbrozek tell it, the story behind his plans to tear down his four-bedroom house in tony Los Altos Hills and replace it with an apartment complex is a simple tale of a young man’s California dream home being ruined by the region’s notorious red tape — and his decision to “rage against the machine.”
Silicon Valley
Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired
Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
The Almanac Online
BLM protestors march through Menlo Park, demand stop to police brutality in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
To demonstrators, San Mateo County is just as vulnerable to police violence as Memphis is. Holding up signs and fists, dozens of protestors on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, rallied against police brutality in Menlo Center’s courtyard. As demonstrators chanted ”Whose lives matter? Black Lives Matter” on El Camino Real’s sidewalk, passing cars blared their horns in support.
marinlocalnews.com
Something ain’t quite right at Mill Valley schools
Kudos to Keri Brenner who covers the goings on at the Mill Valley school board for the Independent Journal. If I’m reading the nuances of her reporting correctly, she’s nibbling around the edges of a disturbance in the force surrounding the burg’s public schools. The official story...
SFist
San Francisco Landlords Have Filed a Lawsuit Trying to Stop the City’s ‘Empty Homes Tax’
An angry group of San Francisco landlords and property owners are taking legal action against the city's recently passed "Empty Homes Tax" (Proposition M) to try to get it overturned, court records show. The new lawsuit comes from a handful of San Francisco property owners, including Eric Debbane and Andrew...
SFist
Saturday Links: Lawsuit Alleges Scandal-Plagued Bayview Homeless Services Org Funds Went to CEO's “Lavish” Lifestyle
A former employee of Bayview homeless services nonprofit, United Council of Human Services (UCHS), filed a lawsuit this week alleging that its chief executive, Gwendolyn Westbrook, used the organization’s funds to buy Teslas and offer relatives gifts and kickbacks, all while turning a blind eye to drug dealing and sex work in its housing programs. This lawsuit comes after concerns that UCHS is still receiving city funding, but has lost its state nonprofit status, and has actually been referred to the FBI for possible criminal investigation. [Chronicle]
Sprouts Is Expanding its Bay Area Footprint
According to a pending beer and wine license application, the health grocery and organic food store is planning to open a new location at 375 N Capitol Avenue in San Jose.
Racist incident at East Bay middle school prompts NAACP response
CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — Last week, a student at Diablo View Middle School distributed cotton balls on campus as a joke to mock Black History Month. But school district leaders were not made aware of it until this week. The racist incident at the Clayton middle school prompted a response from the East County NAACP. […]
Silicon Valley
Tech and biotech layoffs erase more than 19,000 Bay Area jobs
Post-pandemic layoffs in the tech and biotech sectors continue to widen, and the brutal job losses are set to loom over the region’s economy for months. Since mid-2022, tech and biotech companies — including giants like Google and Meta Platforms — have revealed plans to slash more than 19,000 jobs across the nine-county Bay Area, according to official state reports reviewed by this news organization. That figure includes cutbacks that have been completed or are slated to occur, in some cases as late as 2024.
San Jose: The No. 1 U.S. city in youth homelessness
San Jose tops the list of 100 major cities with the highest number of homeless young adults per capita, highlighting a growing crisis in the region. In the heart of Silicon Valley, there are nearly 85 homeless residents who are between 18 and 24 years old for every 100,000 residents, landing San Jose in the No. 1 spot across the United States. The study, conducted by United Way of the National Capital Area, analyzed data from the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 100 major cities in the nation. The study was published late January.
Courthouse News Service
Property owners sue San Francisco over voter-backed vacancy tax
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — San Francisco property owners claim a new voter-approved law to tax people owning homes that remain vacant throughout the city violates their constitutional property and privacy rights. A coalition of property owners sued San Francisco and elected treasurer Jose Cisneros claiming the law is an...
KTVU FOX 2
Lawsuit accuses Oakland city officials of cover-up, files to overturn mayoral election
OAKLAND, Calif. - A petition filed in Alameda County alleges the mayoral election of Oakland is invalid and needs to be redone after a series of mistakes, coverups, and violations, petitioners said Friday. Marleen L. Sacks and the Alameda County Taxpayers Association filed a lawsuit against the City of Oakland...
Family of Oakland baker seeks 'restorative justice' for her death following robbery
The long lines outside of Angel Cakes bakery in Oakland owe to the popularity of its products and the creator, Jen Angel.
Menlo Park: Protest against police brutality set for Saturday afternoon
Oakland-based advocacy group Tha Hood Squad is holding a peaceful protest against police brutality at 1010 El Camino Real in Menlo Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. Participants will gather at 1010 El Camino Real in front of Kepler's Books and Cafe Barrone to march and skate for Tyre Nichols, according to a press release.
SF parking meter hours to extend under new proposal: Here's why
A new proposal would extend meter hours and take away free Sundays.
Silicon Valley
Job cuts widen as tech, biotech firms plan fresh rounds of layoffs
Tech and biotech companies have begun to reveal plans for multiple rounds of job cuts in the Bay Area, disquieting disclosures that suggest the current layoff surges will be ongoing. The unsettling news came to light after Microsoft reported it would cut 62 jobs in Mountain View, layoffs that were...
Gamos Family members sentenced in Rainbow Bright human trafficking case
SAN MATEO -- Three members of a Bay Area family convicted of running a human trafficking operation for more than a decade have been sentenced to at least five years in prison.The trio had been found guilty in San Mateo County Superior Court of 38 felony charges related to human trafficking and labor exploitation, while operating the business Rainbow Bright, a Bay Area adult residential and child care company, between 2008 and 2018.The family members sentenced were Joshua Gamos, 46, sentenced to nine years and eight months; Noel Gamos, 44, sentenced to five years; and Carlina Gamos, 70, was sentenced...
San Francisco's smallest park has the biggest view
The park was built by a man looking for peace and quiet.
