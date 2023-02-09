ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Galt
3d ago

Sorry, but if you cook baby back ribs for 2-3 hours over high high heat you will completely dry them up and have nothing but bones and leather. Other than pressure cooking before the grill, low and slow and preferably smoked is the ONLY way to cook either baby’s or spares.

Howard Parker
3d ago

Who cooks ribs with high heat? Low and slow is the way to go.

Archery Bunker
3d ago

I have smoked a ton of ribs, never ever go above 250

