Valentine's Day is around the corner, and it's arguably one of the most intense times of the year when it comes to dating, relationships, and romance. There can be a lot of pressure surrounding this holiday, no matter your relationship status. The thing is, there is no perfect way to celebrate, and you're under no obligation to do so. If the upcoming love-fest is triggering memories of past relationships, you might be wondering if you should text your ex on Valentine’s Day. The short answer, according to Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the podcast breakup BOOST, is that you should think carefully before sending any messages.

4 DAYS AGO