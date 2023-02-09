Here’s the Little Elm City Council candidates who have filed to run in the upcoming May 6 election

Tuesday night marked the final night of the regular season for girls basketball teams across the state of Texas. And for Hebron, Little Elm and The Colony, it proved to be a historic night. The Lady Hawks, Lady Lobos and Lady Cougars won their respective districts. Hebron topped Marcus, 58-35, to clinch the District 6-6A title. The Lady Lobos used a strong fourth quarter to topple Allen, 69-53, and capture the District 5-6A championship – first district title won by Little Elm in 21 years. And for the Lady Cougars, The Colony completed a massive turnaround by winning the District 9-5A title.

LITTLE ELM, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO